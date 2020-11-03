 
 

Cardi B Seeks to Legally Toss Out Divorce Filing Against Offset

Cardi B Seeks to Legally Toss Out Divorce Filing Against Offset
The 'WAP' hitmaker filed for a divorce from her rapper husband just weeks before their third wedding anniversary, but the two appeared to have reconciled by mid-October in time of her 28th birthday.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is seeking to have her divorce papers dismissed after reconciling with her rapper husband Offset.

The "WAP" hitmaker pulled the plug on her marriage to the Migos member in September, just weeks before their third wedding anniversary, amid concerns he had failed to stop his cheating ways.

However, the hip-hop stars, who share two-year-old daughter Kulture, appeared to have worked through their differences by mid-October, when Offset joined Cardi in Las Vegas to celebrate her 28th birthday, and she subsequently confirmed she had taken him back.

Now Cardi has filed new legal papers in Georgia, asking to have her divorce motion tossed out "without prejudice" - allowing her to refile at a later date, should she have a change of heart, reports TMZ.

A judge has yet to sign off on the request.

Cardi previously defended her decision to reunite with her "best friend" Offset, admitting she was a "crazy b***h" who can't make up her mind.

The divorce dismissal news emerges a day after Offset shared video footage of his wife sweeping the floor of their Georgia mansion, and poked fun at Cardi for "lyin'" in the lyrics of her "WAP" track, on which she boasts, "I don't cook, I don't clean."

"You need to stop lyin' in your songs, man," he quipped, before telling fans, "She lyin', she clean. She gotta clean (sic)."

"I'mma punch you in the head (sic)!" Cardi jokingly retorted.

