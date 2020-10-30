Chelsea Handler on Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Reaction to Her Ghosting Claims: That Ship Has Sailed

WENN/Drew Altizer/Avalon Celebrity

One day after the comedienne claimed she never heard from him though they agreed to a date, the New York governor suggests to the ladies of 'The View' that she changes her residence.

Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chelsea Handler does not seem willing to give Governor Andrew Cuomo another chance in dating her. Shortly after the New York governor suggested that he would possibly date her if she changes her residence, the "Chelsea" star declared publicly that "the ship has sailed."

The 45-year-old initially took to Twitter on Thursday, October 29 to urge fellow Americans to vote. While many responded accordingly, one individual updated her on the politician's reaction to her claims that he ghosted her after they agreed to go on a date. In return, the comedienne wrote back, "That ship has sailed. He can't handle me."

Chelsea Handler said Andrew Cuomo had missed a chance in dating her.

Andrew himself was put in the hot seat by "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin during his appearance on the daytime talk show. Pressed on the "ghosting" allegations made by Chelsea one day prior, the politician laughingly responded, "I've had a lot of conversations about flattening the curve, but never quite that way."

"I'm a big fan of Chelsea's and she is great. We have fun," the 62-year-old went on to praise the comedienne. However, he was quick to point out, "But on my dating life, you know, I'm only dating in-state residents. I'm dating New York residents. If Chelsea changes her residence then maybe we can work it out."

Andrew's statement prompted Sunny's fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg to jokingly warn the Democratic Party member, "Don't say that, because she will be living in New York next week." Still, he was left unfazed as he repeated, "I said maybe," before adding, "Maybe we can work it out."

Chelsea made the "ghosting" claims against Andrew when she made an appearance in the Wednesday, October 29 episode of the talk show. "I did have a conversation with Cuomo a few months ago, and I did ask him out on a date, and he did say yes. And then I never heard from him," she confessed.

Knowing that Andrew would stop by the talk show the day after, Chelsea asked the hosts to do a "follow up" with him. "I do want you to follow up on something for me, ladies, if you don't mind," the "Chelsea Lately" host jokingly requested.