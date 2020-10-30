 
 

Comedian Bobby Ball Dies in Hospital After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Comedian Bobby Ball Dies in Hospital After Testing Positive for Covid-19
The one half of comedic duo Cannon and Ball has passed away at the age of 76 while being treated in a hospital as he tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

AceShowbiz - British comedian Bobby Ball has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The star, who was one half of the comedy double act Cannon & Ball, died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday (28Oct20) night, his manager Phil Dale confirmed in a statement. He was 76.

"It is with great personal sadness that on behalf of Yvonne Ball, and the family, and Tommy Cannon, I announce that Bobby Ball passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 28th October 2020 approximately 21:30," read the announcement.

"Bobby had been taken to the hospital for tests as he started with breathing problems," Dale continued. "At first it was thought to be a chest infection but a test proved positive for Covid-19."

His wife Yvonne thanked the "wonderful" hospital staff, via the statement, who she says were "outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough."

"I will always miss him, he was so joyful, full of fun and mischievous," she added, reported The Sun newspaper while his comedy partner Tommy Cannon said, "Rock on, my good friend, I can't believe this, I'm devastated."

The star, real name Robert Harper, hosted "The Cannon and Ball" show on Britain's ITV for nine years with Cannon from 1979 to 1988. He went on to star in various dramas and sitcoms including "Last of the Summer Wine" and "Heartbeat".

Piers Morgan also tweeted, "RIP Bobby Ball, 76 - a wonderfully funny man (pictured here with his long-time comedy partner & friend Tommy Cannon) who has died from Covid-19. Sad news."

