 
 

Claudia Jordan Calls NeNe Leakes 'Miserable With Rotten Spirit' for Laughing at Her Abuse Case

In a lengthy response, the 47-year-old reality TV star makes fun of her former 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' co-star's plastic surgery and claims she cheated on husband Gregg with a football player.

  • Oct 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Claudia Jordan has had enough. The 47-year-old reality television star went off on NeNe Leakes after she caught her laughing at her domestic violence and it's safe to say that she did not hold back at all in her response.

This all started after Claudia made a comment on NeNe's reason for not attending Cynthia Bailey's wedding earlier this month. "Just say you couldn't make it or felt u comfortable going. Too many people making this wedding about THEM," she said, prompting someone to reply by saying, "I see why that n***a whipped your a**, go get your corns off your toes fixed."

NeNe caught wind of this comment and responded with a slew of crying-laughing emojis, a move that Claudia did not appreciate in the slightest. Soon after, she went on an online rant attacking her former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-star. "OK I guess since you wanna laugh at MY abuse I now have the green light to laugh at the abuse your surgeon been doing to that face," she began, before calling her "evil & miserable with a rotten spirit."

Believing NeNe would never get a chance to work on TV again due to her personality, Claudia then said, "Your attitude sucks, you're a talentless, illiterate, narcissistic bully who thinks you're far more important than you really are. Your brand is being rude, abrasive & arrogant. You're a joke, a punchline at best."

  See also...

Not stopping there, Claudia gave her two cents on NeNe's beef with Wendy Williams as she pointed out that NeNe was the one at fault instead of the 55-year-old. "If u weren't so busy sh*tting on ur one talk show friend host & looking down your 5X's reconstructed monstrosity of a nose- she coulda gave you some tips!" she wrote. "The real gag is YOU once told me Hollywood wasn't checking for ME- well now look who the whole world ain't checking for- YOU!"

Claudia then accused NeNe of cheating on Gregg with a football player, before once again making fun of her plastic surgery. "You deserve all this karma for all the people you have hurt along the way but now we supposed to feel bad for YOU cause you tricked off YOUR OPPORTUNITY?" she concluded. "This fall from grace will not be pretty & you deserve every bit of your destiny. I hope you saved those 'coins' you used to brag about. Doubt it."

NeNe has yet to respond back.

