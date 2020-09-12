 
 

Report: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Not on Speaking Terms After Fueling Romance Rumors

Report: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Not on Speaking Terms After Fueling Romance Rumors
Words are the relationship between the 'Umbrella' hitmaker and the 'F**kin' Problems' rapper, who recently sparked reconciliation rumors with their Fenty Skin collaboration, has turned sour.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly hit another low in their on-and-off relationship. The Barbadian songstress and the Harlem emcee, who recently sparked reconciliation rumors with their Fenty Skin collaboration, are reportedly no longer on speaking terms.

Though the 32-year-old R&B artist and the A$AP Mob member never confirmed the status of their relationship, a source tells MTO News that the two had been dating for the past six months and their relationship looked pretty serious. However, something apparently happened and they have since broken up again, with the site claiming that their split was really messy this time.

A source, who is described as one of Rocky's homies, dishes, "They're not together anymore. [I don't know] what happened, but Rocky is like f**k that b***h." A friend of Rihanna reportedly also confirms their split and adds that it wasn't amicable.

Back in August, Rihanna and Rocky teamed up for promotional photo shoot for her new skincare line. They later did a joint interview for GQ, during which they got flirty and traded banter, such as when Rih asked the "F**kin' Problems" spitter what his skin type is. He replied that his skin type is "handsome," prompting the "Diamonds" singer to her eyes.

Rihanna and Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Nakache Mayers, were first rumored to be an item in 2013. He claimed that they were just friends at the time. The pair, however, sparked dating rumors again following his split from Chanel Iman in 2015.

Rihanna was then in a longtime relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel since 2017, but after their split in January 2020, she started hanging out with Rocky again, which led to the reconciliation speculation. They never confirmed if they're dating, but they'd always remained friendly before their alleged messy split.

