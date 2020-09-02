 
 

Kimora Lee Simmons Teams Up With Daughters to Reinvent Baby Phat Brand

Celebrity

The model and fashionista collaborates with Ming and Aoki Lee, her children with ex-husband Russell Simmons, to launch a millennial beauty line that celebrates their family's legacy.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Model and fashionista Kimora Lee Simmons has enlisted to help of her daughters to launch a millennial beauty line that celebrates their family's legacy.

The mogul has teamed with Ming Lee, 18, and Aoki Lee, 21, to reinvent her Baby Phat brand with the launch of Baby Phat Beauty.

"We're a family business... a heritage brand," Kimora tells People. "It's an old-meets-new legacy kind of a situation for me - a little bit of luxury, a little bit of sassiness, a little bit of glitter and glitz to your day."

As part of the collection, the trio has unveiled three fragrances, named Opulence, Divine and Ethereal, which embody the essence of each of them.

The 45-year-old funded Baby Phat in 1999 with her then-husband Russell Simmons and relaunched the company last year (19).

Kimora, who split from Simmons in 2009, also shares sons Kenzo and Wolfe with actor Djimon Hounsou and husband Tim Leissner, respectively.

