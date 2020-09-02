Cheetah Girls' Sabrina Bryan Gives Birth to First Child

WENN Celebrity

The former Disney songstress has officially become a first-time mother as she welcomes a baby girl, her first child with husband Jordan Lundberg, two years after their wedding.

Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cheetah Girls star Sabrina Bryan is a new mum.

The 35-year-old actress and singer and her husband, Jordan Lundberg, welcomed baby girl Comillia Monroe, on Monday (31Aug20).

Sabrina went into labour while moving into a new house on Saturday night (29Aug20), according to People.

"We are all enjoying our new little love," the new parents told Us Weekly in a brief statement on Tuesday.

The couple exchanged vows in 2018 at the Las Vegas home of entertainer Wayne Newton. Sabrina revealed she was pregnant in March (20).