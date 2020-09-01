Ed Sheeran Proudly Confirms Birth of 'Beautiful and Healthy' Baby Girl

WENN Celebrity

Alongside a post of baby booties and a colourful blanket, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker informs fans that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn are 'on cloud nine' over their first child together.

Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.

The "Shape of You" hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 01) to share that the couple had welcomed a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, alongside a snap of her booties and a colourful blanket.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you..." Ed wrote in the caption. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran."

He added, "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

A source revealed the news the couple was expecting last month (August), however the couple opted to not speak publicly about the pregnancy.