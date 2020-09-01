 
 

Ed Sheeran Proudly Confirms Birth of 'Beautiful and Healthy' Baby Girl

Ed Sheeran Proudly Confirms Birth of 'Beautiful and Healthy' Baby Girl
WENN
Celebrity

Alongside a post of baby booties and a colourful blanket, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker informs fans that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn are 'on cloud nine' over their first child together.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.

The "Shape of You" hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 01) to share that the couple had welcomed a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, alongside a snap of her booties and a colourful blanket.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you..." Ed wrote in the caption. "Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran."

He added, "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

A source revealed the news the couple was expecting last month (August), however the couple opted to not speak publicly about the pregnancy.

You can share this post!

Monica Jokes About 'Kicking In' Brandy's Door During 'Verzuz' Battle

New Mom Chloe Sevigny Explains Why She 'Secretly Desired a Girl'
Related Posts
Ed Sheeran's Name Used in Fake Testimonial to Lure Victims Into Online Investment Scam

Ed Sheeran's Name Used in Fake Testimonial to Lure Victims Into Online Investment Scam

Ed Sheeran Is Weeks Away From Being a First-Time Father

Ed Sheeran Is Weeks Away From Being a First-Time Father

Ed Sheeran Joins Rolling Stones to Demand Government Aid Dying Music Industry Amid Pandemic

Ed Sheeran Joins Rolling Stones to Demand Government Aid Dying Music Industry Amid Pandemic

Ed Sheeran Back in Studio to Work With Jeremy Loops

Ed Sheeran Back in Studio to Work With Jeremy Loops

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Bill Nighy Calls BS on Notion of Women Being Weaker Than Men: It's Medieval Stuff

Bill Nighy Calls BS on Notion of Women Being Weaker Than Men: It's Medieval Stuff

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Maisie Williams Determined to Push Herself Out of Comfort Zone With Every Project

Maisie Williams Determined to Push Herself Out of Comfort Zone With Every Project