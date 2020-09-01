 
 

Leslie Odom Jr. Takes Advantage of Technology for Sia Collaboration Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Leslie Odom Jr. Takes Advantage of Technology for Sia Collaboration Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
WENN
Music

Ahead of the release of his new album 'Mr.', the 'Murder on the Orient Express' actor reveals that he has been friends with the 'Cheap Thrills' singer after meeting her backstage from 'Hamilton'.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer and actor Leslie Odom Jr. has finally landed longtime pal Sia Furler for an upcoming studio collaboration.

The two friends have teamed up to rework one of the former "Hamilton" star's songs for his new album "Mr." and Leslie can't wait for fans to hear it.

"I did a remix with one of the songs from my album...," he tells SAG Foundation Conversations. "Sia is quarantining but not in L.A., where I am, but technology made us close even though we're not."

"She's been a friend for a few years now after meeting her backstage from 'Hamilton'. As I make my foray into the pop world and pop music she's been a really great resource and a great mentor. I sent her the album and asked her if there was anything she would want to collaborate on. She said, 'I'll sing on Cold', so that was her favourite song from the album and we've recorded a version of it that I think you're gonna like."

"Mr." drops in September.

You can share this post!

John David Washington Had to Unlearn What He Is Used to Doing for 'Tenet' Role

Monica Jokes About 'Kicking In' Brandy's Door During 'Verzuz' Battle
Most Read
The Killers Make History With Latest No. 1 Album
Music

The Killers Make History With Latest No. 1 Album

Public Enemy Signed to Def Jam for New Album

Public Enemy Signed to Def Jam for New Album

Amanda Kloots Hits Studio to Finish Nick Cordero's New Song

Amanda Kloots Hits Studio to Finish Nick Cordero's New Song

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Wins Tricon Award, The Weeknd Nabs Video of the Year - See Full Winners

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Wins Tricon Award, The Weeknd Nabs Video of the Year - See Full Winners

MTV VMAs 2020: Taylor Swift and BTS Among Early Winners

MTV VMAs 2020: Taylor Swift and BTS Among Early Winners

MTV VMAs 2020: Miley Cyrus Performs 'Midnight Sky' With Massive Disco Ball

MTV VMAs 2020: Miley Cyrus Performs 'Midnight Sky' With Massive Disco Ball

Artist of the Week: Saweetie

Artist of the Week: Saweetie

MTV VMAs 2020: Chadwick Boseman's Inspirational Spirit Celebrated During Show's Opening

MTV VMAs 2020: Chadwick Boseman's Inspirational Spirit Celebrated During Show's Opening

Megan Thee Stallion Highlights Black Lives Matter in First Live Virtual Concert After Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion Highlights Black Lives Matter in First Live Virtual Concert After Shooting

Taylor Swift Stays Atop Billboard 200 for Fifth Week in a Row

Taylor Swift Stays Atop Billboard 200 for Fifth Week in a Row

BTS Makes Billboard History by Becoming First All-South Korean Act to Top Hot 100

BTS Makes Billboard History by Becoming First All-South Korean Act to Top Hot 100

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Out With Freestyle Rap Over Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Out With Freestyle Rap Over Tory Lanez Shooting

Rolling Loud Festival Partners Up With Twitch to Launch Its Digital Series

Rolling Loud Festival Partners Up With Twitch to Launch Its Digital Series