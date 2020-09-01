 
 

Channing Tatum Calls Daughter His Greatest Teacher in Introduction of His First Children's Book

Channing Tatum Calls Daughter His Greatest Teacher in Introduction of His First Children's Book
Instagram
Celebrity

'The One and Only Sparkella', which is set to be published in May 2021, follows a girl who is teased for her love of sparkly things but encouraged by her father to celebrate her individuality.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Channing Tatum has dedicated his first children's book to his six-year-old daughter Everly.

The "Magic Mike" actor is set to unveil "The One and Only Sparkella" in May 2021 but he has offered an early glimpse, sharing the introduction to the book, which he wrote for his little girl.

"To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known," he writes in an exclusive excerpt released to People magazine. "You are my greatest teacher."

"My only wish is for more time in this life to play in all of the magical realms we have created. This is also for all Dads that might have a little girl... Wear whatever, dance however, and be as magical as you can. Because I promise they will return the love."

The story follows a girl named Ella, who is teased for her love of sparkly things but encouraged by her father to celebrate her individuality.

"The One and Only Sparkella" is illustrated by Kim Barnes and is the first in a series.

Tatum shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

You can share this post!

Rolling Loud Festival Partners Up With Twitch to Launch Its Digital Series

Sharon Stone Thankful Sister Recovered From COVID-19
Related Posts
Channing Tatum and Jessie J Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Motorbike Ride

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Motorbike Ride

Channing Tatum Turns to Dating App After Splitting From Jessie J Again

Channing Tatum Turns to Dating App After Splitting From Jessie J Again

This Is How Channing Tatum Responds to Jenna Dewan's Engagement to Steve Kazee

This Is How Channing Tatum Responds to Jenna Dewan's Engagement to Steve Kazee

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Settle Joint Custody of Their Daughter

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Settle Joint Custody of Their Daughter

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Intimate Dinner With Mom and Twin Children

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

Harry Styles Gets Close to 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin During Lockdown

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Don Cheadle Misses Playing Golf Amid Pandemic

Bill Nighy Calls BS on Notion of Women Being Weaker Than Men: It's Medieval Stuff

Bill Nighy Calls BS on Notion of Women Being Weaker Than Men: It's Medieval Stuff

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Selena Gomez Overwhelmed With Inspiration After Moving Into Tom Petty's House

Maisie Williams Determined to Push Herself Out of Comfort Zone With Every Project

Maisie Williams Determined to Push Herself Out of Comfort Zone With Every Project