 
 

BTS Makes Billboard History by Becoming First All-South Korean Act to Top Hot 100

Music

Months after scoring a chart best with 'On', the seven-member boy band gets their first No. 1 single in 'Dynamite' which debuted with 33.9 million streams and 300,000 downloads.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - BTS (Bangtan Boys) have made U.S. chart history by becoming the first all-South Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100.

"Dynamite" has become the countdown's 1,109th number one in 62 years and the band's first - they previously scored a chart best with "On", which peaked at four in March.

"Dynamite" debuts with 33.9 million U.S. streams and 300,000 downloads in its first week. It also drew 11.6 million radio "airplay audience impressions".

The song's accompanying video also shattered records last week (ends August 28), when it became the first promo with 100 million views in a day.

Cardi B's "WAP", featuring Megan Thee Stallion, falls to two on the new chart after spending two weeks at the top, while Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" also slips a spot to three.

DaBaby's "Rockstar", featuring Roddy Ricch, and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" complete the new top five.

