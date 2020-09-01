 
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito Move Pisses Off Their Neighbors

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Montecito Move Pisses Off Their Neighbors
WENN
Celebrity

Residents of the little town outside Santa Barbara are reportedly not thrilled by the influx of paparazzi and tourists in the region ever since it's revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought a $14M estate in the area.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's presence may become the worst nightmare for their new neighbors in Montecito. Words are the residents in the area have been fed up with how the couple's move has affected the peacefulness in the area.

The former British royal couple has reportedly attracted paparazzi and tourists to the little town, which had been relatively quiet despite the presence of a number of celebrities over the years. However, since news surfaced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased a $14.65 million estate outside Santa Barbara, public's attention has been greatly focused on the area.

According to TMZ, some locals are pissed off with the influx of paparazzi and tourists in the region. Helicopters are flying over Meghan and Harry's hood sometimes 4 times a day, hoping to get a snap of the couple. Paparazzi are also staking out their home and a nearby shopping center, while more visitors are showing up in town and asking local shop owners if they've seen Archie's parents.

Most locals tell the site they are super annoyed with the presence of paparazzi and want those photogs to give it a rest, because they feel like everyone's privacy is being compromised. They fear that the worst is yet to come as they believe that when the Duke and Duchess finally venture out after the pandemic, it will amp things up in a big way.

Reports emerged earlier in August about Meghan and Harry's move to a multi-million dollar estate in Montecito, where the likes of Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres previously lived. Oprah Winfrey and Ariana Grande are also among celebrity residents in the area, which has long served as a quiet, scenic, spread-out haven.

Meghan and Harry's new house reportedly boasts nine bedrooms in the roughly 14,500-square-foot main house. The house also features two-bedroom guesthouse, a teahouse, a tennis court, a swimming pool and a custom jungle gym among amenities on-site. The couple, however, has not been seen out and about in their new neighborhood.

You can share this post!

Jared Kushner Is Gay and in 'Arranged Marriage' to Ivanka, According to Former Trump Staffer

Katy Perry Bares Post-Baby Body in Mock VMAs Look Selfie Five Days After Giving Birth
Related Posts
Jessica Mulroney Posts and Deletes Meghan Markle's Wedding Pic Amid Fallout Rumors

Jessica Mulroney Posts and Deletes Meghan Markle's Wedding Pic Amid Fallout Rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

Princess Diana Statue to Be Installed in Kensington Palace Garden Next Year

Princess Diana Statue to Be Installed in Kensington Palace Garden Next Year

Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Welcomes First Child

Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Welcomes First Child

Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Hozier Laughs Off Accidental 'Handsome Squidward' Video Post

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Most Famous Celebrity Feuds That Turn Violent

Terry Crews Admits His Controversial Magic City Tweet Is 'Ill-Timed'

Terry Crews Admits His Controversial Magic City Tweet Is 'Ill-Timed'