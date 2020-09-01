 
 

Jared Kushner Is Gay and in 'Arranged Marriage' to Ivanka, According to Former Trump Staffer

Noel Casler, who worked on 'The Apprentice' hosted by Donald Trump on NBC, previously accused Donald Trump of recreational drug use and inappropriate behavior.

AceShowbiz - Is Jared Kushner gay? The sexuality of Donald Trump's son-in-law is questioned by social media users following an eyebrow-raising tweet from comedian and former "The Celebrity Apprentice" staffer Noel Casler.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, August 27, Noel claimed that Jared is actually not interested in women and is in an "arranged marriage" to the president's daughter Ivanka Trump. "Is this a bad time to tell you that Jared is gay and it's an arranged marriage? Vanky doesn't mind one bit. @IvankaTrump," so he wrote.

Noel's tweet prompted mixed responses from fellow Twitter users, with one supporting his claim, "Of course not, Vanky doesn't even sleep with Jared. She saves that honor for her husband daddy who is the grandpa daddy of her 3 kids." Another was disgusted, writing, "Like the movie 'Chinatown'. Yikes."

A third user wasn't not surprised by the revelation, stating, "not that i care, but it would explain a lot, including that baffling plastic surgery of his that turned him from a reasonably decent looking young male to...that utterly blank slate of a face."

Another wondered who's the father of Ivanka's three kids, "Who's the daddy of those kids." Someone else then quipped, "I haven't seen DNA tests... they could be my kids, for all I know."

Noel's tweet degrading Trump and his daughter came after Ivanka spoke highly of her father at the Republican National Convention. During her speech, the adviser to the President defended the 45th POTUS as saying, "Dad, people attack you for being unconventional. But I love you for being real, and I respect you for being effective."

This wasn't the first time Noel made disparaging remarks about Trump. Back in 2018, the comedian accused Trump of recreational drug use and inappropriate behavior toward young women while filming Miss Teen Universe.

During his stand-up set, Noel recalled his time working with the former real-estate tycoon on beauty pageants in the 1990s. "He would line up the girls on the side of the stage, and he would inspect them. Literally, he would stick his little freaking doll fingers in their mouth and look at their teeth," he said. He continued, "I'm not kidding, this is true, he would line them up like they were pieces of meat. He'd be like, 'You, you, and you, if you want to win I'm in the penthouse suite, come and see me.' "

