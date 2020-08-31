NBA Star and 'Survivor' Alum Cliff Robinson Dies at 53

Facebook Celebrity

The former basketball player who competed on 'Survivor' in 2014 has passed away at the age of 53 and fellow NBA star Scottie Pippen is devastated by his death.

AceShowbiz - Cliff Robinson, former NBA (National Basketball Association) player and star of the 28th season of "Survivor", has died.

A cause of death is not known at this time, but his passing was confirmed by officials at his alma matter, the University of Connecticut. The sportsman was just 53.

Cliff, who was known as Uncle Cliffy, started his career in the NBA in 1989 with the Portland Trail Blazers. He helped the team reach the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992, and played with them for eight years, before moving on to enjoy a varied career with the Detroit Pistons, the Golden State Warriors, the New Jersey Nets, and the Phoenix Suns

After retiring in 2007, Cliff went on to appear in TV reality survival contest "Survivor" in 2014. While he tried to keep his identity a secret, one of his fellow contestants recognised him and admitted to having a few of his basketball cards. He finished in 14th place.

Fellow basketball star Scottie Pippen remembered Robinson as a pleasure to compete against, tweeting, "I'm heartbroken to look back at this moment."

"Cliff Robinson was so important to his #Blazers teams and I always enjoyed competing against him. Another brother who left us long before his time. You'll be missed, Uncle Cliffy. RIP."

He is survived by his wife, Heather Lufkins, and their son, Isaiah.