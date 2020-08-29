 
 

Masika Kalysha Is Upset Kidnapping Stunt Gets Her Fired From a Job

Masika Kalysha Is Upset Kidnapping Stunt Gets Her Fired From a Job
Instagram
Celebrity

However, the 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' cast member later issues an apology as she admits her way to raise awareness about human trafficking is 'distasteful.'

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Following her controversial OnlyFans promotion video, Masika Kalysha has gotten into a lot of trouble. Not only receiving backlash from online users, but the reality TV star has also been fired from "Double Cross" and that apparently made her upset as she later took to Twitter to lament over this.

She said on the micro-blogging site, "It's so disheartening when people u should be able to trust, completely turn on u when u perform the tasks asked of u. I was enlisted to help BECAUSE of my popularity, platform, talent & business knowledge, the very things these people needed & used to turn on me for selfish gain."

"The rug has be completely pulled from beneath me. My entire team is disheartened & in disbelief. You can't love me because I'm 'salacious' & outspoken & also hate me for the same reasons. It's a tremendously daunting feeling to be used & left for dead. I will be less trusting of," the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star continued. "my platform & my energy. I'm so grateful for my team and my faith. What's done in the dark will come to light... soon."

Despite being upset over the decision, Masika apparently realized that what she did was wrong. Thus, she later issued a formal apology that was obtained by TMZ. "I am aware that the way I went about it was distasteful, and I apologize to anyone whom I have offended or hurt with my delivery," she said. "However, I am incredibly grateful that we now have an open dialogue to refocus our attention on what matters most. I urge everyone to join me in my efforts to bring awareness to this awful reality, I urge everyone to put an end to human trafficking."

Earlier this week, Masika received backlash for pretending to be abused and kidnapped to promote her OnlyFans account. The video has since been deleted from her Instagram account.

You can share this post!

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

YouTuber Landon Clifford's Wife Reveals He Took His Own Life After Struggling With Depression
Related Posts
Masika Kalysha Shares Receipts She's Part of R.O.S.E. Organization After Being Denied by Its Pres

Masika Kalysha Shares Receipts She's Part of R.O.S.E. Organization After Being Denied by Its Pres

Masika Kalysha Blasted for Pretending to Be Abused and Kidnapped to Promote Her OnlyFans

Masika Kalysha Blasted for Pretending to Be Abused and Kidnapped to Promote Her OnlyFans

Masika Kalysha Hits Back at Critic Slamming Her for Sporting 'Long A** ARI Nails'

Masika Kalysha Hits Back at Critic Slamming Her for Sporting 'Long A** ARI Nails'

Masika Kalysha Denies Shading Ari Fletcher for Apparently Calling Her 'Mouthy'

Masika Kalysha Denies Shading Ari Fletcher for Apparently Calling Her 'Mouthy'

Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee