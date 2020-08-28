 
 

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez Show Off Their Sweet Charms in 'Ice Cream' Music Video

Music

The highly-anticipated collaboration marks the first time the South Korean girl group links up with the former Disney darling and serves as the second single off their first studio album.

  • Aug 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's highly-anticipated collaboration, "Ice Cream", is here for both your viewing and listening pleasure. The collaborators released the single and its colorful accompanying music video at midnight on Friday, August 28 as promised.

In the visuals, the four-piece girl group and the former Disney darling don a series of retro outfits as they compare their sweet charms to ice cream. "Come a little closer 'cause you looking thirsty/ I'ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee," Selena sings inside an ice cream car, sporting a pink-and-white sailor outfit.

Meanwhile, the South Korean ladies enjoy a number of fun activities in the visuals, including riding bikes and playing with balloons. Naturally, there are also scenes of them showcasing their fun choreography. "You're the cherry piece, just stay on top of me, so I can't see nobody else for me, no," Jisoo rhymes at one point during the song.

"Ice Cream" marks the first time BLACKPINK collaborates with Selena and serves as the second single off the group's first Korean-language studio effort, "The Album". In an interview with NAVER, the girls said of working with Selena, "All of our members are fans of Selena Gomez. Although we couldn’t meet her in person and work with her, we felt her charm once again as we communicated with her several times."

They added, "We thought she was a very cool person when we saw her sharing opinions with others in a humble and easy way. We were so happy to hear that she was also a fan of ours, and we’re very satisfied with the work made by sharing musical synergy with her."

Selena shared the same feelings as saying, "I'm so stoked. I've been a fan of you guys and so like, this is a big, big dream for me, and I can't wait."

You can share this post!

AJ McLean Confirms Joining 'DWTS': 'We're Going for the Mirrorball, Baby!!'

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur
Related Posts
Blackpink Breaks Multiple World Records With New Music Video

Blackpink Breaks Multiple World Records With New Music Video

Blackpink Breaks BTS' YouTube Premiere Record With 'How You Like That' Video

Blackpink Breaks BTS' YouTube Premiere Record With 'How You Like That' Video

Artist of the Week: BLACKPINK

Artist of the Week: BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK Eclipses Ariana Grande's YouTube Record With 'Kill This Love' Music Video

BLACKPINK Eclipses Ariana Grande's YouTube Record With 'Kill This Love' Music Video

Most Read
BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez Show Off Their Sweet Charms in 'Ice Cream' Music Video
Music

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez Show Off Their Sweet Charms in 'Ice Cream' Music Video

Katy Perry Proudly Releases New Music in the Same Week She Gave Birth to First Child

Katy Perry Proudly Releases New Music in the Same Week She Gave Birth to First Child

Maluma and CNCO to Perform on Drive-In Stage for MTV VMAs 2020

Maluma and CNCO to Perform on Drive-In Stage for MTV VMAs 2020

Dee Snider Slams Kiss for Letting Replacement Members Wear Signature Makeup

Dee Snider Slams Kiss for Letting Replacement Members Wear Signature Makeup

T-Pain Responds to Akon's Comments on His Career: 'I've Grown'

T-Pain Responds to Akon's Comments on His Career: 'I've Grown'

Alicia Keys Gets Sweet Celebratory Video Message From Husband After Taking Over Beyonce's Title

Alicia Keys Gets Sweet Celebratory Video Message From Husband After Taking Over Beyonce's Title

Ciara Almost Got Robbed Of Hit Single 'Goodies' as Label Wanted the Song for Britney Spears

Ciara Almost Got Robbed Of Hit Single 'Goodies' as Label Wanted the Song for Britney Spears

The Killers Make History With Latest No. 1 Album

The Killers Make History With Latest No. 1 Album

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan to Celebrate Latinos in Broadway Benefit Show

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan to Celebrate Latinos in Broadway Benefit Show

Public Enemy Signed to Def Jam for New Album

Public Enemy Signed to Def Jam for New Album

Ozzy Osbourne Refuses to Retire Despite Health Woes

Ozzy Osbourne Refuses to Retire Despite Health Woes

St. Vincent Debuts New Version of 'New York'

St. Vincent Debuts New Version of 'New York'

Leonard Cohen's Estate Slams Trump and His Party for Playing 'Hallelujah' Against Their Wishes

Leonard Cohen's Estate Slams Trump and His Party for Playing 'Hallelujah' Against Their Wishes