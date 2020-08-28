TikTok CEO Resigns After Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Ban App

WENN Celebrity

Kevin Mayer decides to step down after serving as TikTok CEO for just three months following President Trump's legal crackdown of the video app and parent company.

Aug 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kevin Mayer, CEO of video sharing platform TikTok, has resigned after just three months, following U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on the company.

The app, which has soared in popularity in recent months thanks to viral "challenges" and a celebrity following including Jason Derulo and BTS, recently came under fire from America's leader, who earlier this month (Aug20) signed an executive to ban TikTok and its parent company ByteDance from operating in the U.S. in 45 days unless it's sold to an American company.

In a letter to staff announcing his resignation, Mayer reflected, "In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for."

"Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company."

Bosses at TikTok issued a statement, saying that they appreciate "that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin's role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well."

Trump has declared a national emergency over TikTok, claiming the app "automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users" and suggested the Chinese government could use the info against American interests.