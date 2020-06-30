Tyler Cameron Spills New 'Bachelor' Matt James Looks for Woman Who Resembles His Mother

Instagram TV

During the latest episode of 'The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever', James himself jokes about his mother's preparation for grandchildren, and opens up about his black friends' reactions.

AceShowbiz - Matt James has been announced as the season 25 lead of "The Bachelor", and Tyler Cameron is dropping hint on what he reality star is looking for. Having been friends with the series' first black male lead since they met as freshmen at Wake Forest University, "The Bachelorette" alum shared his knowledge during an appearance on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever".

During a video chat with host Chris Harrison on Monday, June 29, Cameron spilled, "I think what you're gonna look for is someone that kind of resembles his mother." The 27-year-old continued, "His mother is one of the sweetest ladies, very loving, caring, compassionate, willing to serve others, help out in the community."

The male model went on to say that they should also be on the look out for "someone that's ready to get on the ground with Matt and change the world." On the reason why, he explained, "Because that's what Matt's gonna do. Matt's gonna change the world, and someone that's ready to take on that challenge with him."

James himself talked about the excitement surrounding his announcement as the dating series' new lead. Speaking about how his mother took the news, the 28-year-old confessed, "I think that the grandkid counter for my mom started when that announcement was made." When asked how many his mother is asking, he replied, "She wants a basketball team! I'll have a minivan, that's the max."

As for how his other friends reacted to the news, the real estate broker admitted, "I've heard from a lot of my Black friends that aren't Bachelor Nation faithful, that are excited about me and honored that I'm in the position I'm in and have this opportunity to just represent what it's going to look like to have diverse relationships and tell those love stories." He added, "I couldn't be more excited about that."

James was unraveled as the newest "Bachelor" on June 12. During an interview on "Good Morning America", he shared his thought on whether his casting was "too little too late." He stated, "I don't think it's ever the wrong time to do the right thing. Too little too late for me is this happening and we can't have change until we put that first foot forward, and that first forward for The Bachelor franchise is having a black lead. So, I'm excited to take on that role."

Before being named lead, James was one of the men vying for Clare Crawley's heart in season 16 of "The Bachelorette". Upon learning about his casting, he admitted that he actually looked forward to meeting Crawley. "I had set aside all this time, we had gone out to California and then called back with quarantine. So, I'm super excited for her and her season," he said, "but I'm looking forward to meeting her eventually."