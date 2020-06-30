 
 

Alessia Cara Dominates 2020 Juno Awards With Three Wins

Music

Shawn Mendes collects the prestigious Artist of the Year prize and Single of the Year, while Avril Lavigne secures the Fan Choice Award, and Billie Eilish nails the International Album trophy.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Alessia Cara led the winners at Canada's Juno Awards on Monday (June 29) night, taking home three gongs at the virtual event.

The 23-year-old singer and songwriter was originally meant to be the host of the ceremony before it was axed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she still had a lot to smile about as she picked up the Songwriter of the Year, Best Album and Best Pop Album gongs for her record "The Pains of Growing" during the livestream broadcast.

Following the ceremony, Alessia took to her Twitter page to share a handwritten page of thank yous to those who have helped her in her journey so far, with the note reading, "Thank you so much to the Juno awards for the incredible acknowledgements. This album meant a whole lot to me and it's so beautiful to see my words and work held weight for people."

"(Thank you) to my family, friends and fans for loving, supporting, steadying and pushing me. Love you!"

Shawn Mendes also enjoyed a successful evening, receiving the prestigious Artist of the Year prize and Single of the Year, which he shared with real-life partner Camila Cabello for their track "Senorita".

Meanwhile, Avril Lavigne took home the Juno Fan Choice Award, and Billie Eilish collected the International Album prize for her record "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?".

The full list of Junos 2020 winners is as follows:

  • Country album: "Wild as Me" - Meghan Patrick
  • Adult alternative album: "A Blemish in the Great Light" - Half Moon Run
  • Alternative album: "Morbid Stuff" - PUP
  • Pop album: "The Pains of Growing" - Alessia Cara
  • Rock album: "A War on Everything" - The Glorious Sons
  • Vocal Jazz album: "Stay Tuned!" - Dominique Fils-Aime
  • Jazz album, solo: "MiGRATIONS" - Jacques Kuba Seguin
  • Jazz album, group: "Abundance" - Ernesto Cervini's Turboprop
  • Instrumental album: "INSCAPE" - Alexandra Streliski
  • Album francophone: "La nuit est une panthere" - Les Louanges
  • Children's album: "Greatest Hits, Vol. 4" - Big Block Singsong
  • Classical album, solo or chamber: "detach" - Angela Schwarzkopf
  • Classical album, large ensemble: "The John Adams Album" - Orchestre symphonique de Montreal, conducted by Kent Nagano
  • Classical album, vocal or choral: "Handel: Dixit Dominus"; Bach & Schutz: Motets - Ottawa Bach Choir, conducted by Lisette Canton
  • Classical composition: "Evta" - Ana Sokolovic
  • Rap recording: "Freaky" - Tory Lanez
  • Dance recording: "Love Me" - Felix Cartal & Lights
  • R&B/soul recording: "Feel It Too" - Jessie Reyez, Tory Lanez & Tainy
  • Reggae recording: "The Warning Track" - Lyndon John X
  • Indigenous artist or group: "Stories from a Downtown Apartment" - Celeigh Cardinal
  • Contemporary roots: "Mohawk" - Lee Harvey Osmond
  • Traditional roots: "Sugar & Joy" - The Dead South
  • Blues: "Mad Love" - Dawn Tyler Watson
  • Contemporary Christian/gospel album: "The Advent of Christmas" - Matt Maher
  • World music album: "BAROKAN" - Djely Tapa
  • Producer: Ben Kaplan
  • Recording engineer: John 'Beetle' Bailey
  • Album artwork: "Selections from Cuphead" - Kristofer Maddigan, Chad Moldenhauer, Ian Clarke, Warren Clark and Lance Inkwell
  • Music video: "Little Star (iskwe)" - Sarah Legault
  • Electronic album: "Beyond The Senses" - REZZ
  • Metal/hard Music: "Play to Win" - Striker
  • Adult contemporary: "Shine a Light" - Bryan Adams
  • Comedy album: "Lil Bit of Buddle" - Sophie Buddle
  • Juno Fan Choice: Avril Lavigne
  • Single: "Senorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
  • International album: "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" - Billie Eilish
  • Album: "The Pains of Growing" - Alessia Cara
  • Artist: Shawn Mendes
  • Group: Loud Luxury
  • Breakthrough artist: Lennon Stella
  • Breakthrough group: Neon Dreams
  • Songwriter: Alessia Cara

