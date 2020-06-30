The Weeknd Backs MusiCares and COVID-19 Frontliners With $1 Million Donation

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Starboy' hitmaker has also launched a new line of face masks that were previously available as part of his XO clothing line, with proceeds going to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd has made a $1 million (£810,000) contribution to record industry charity MusiCares and hospital workers in his native Ontario, Canada.

The "Starboy" hitmaker has split the donation between the organisation and those on the frontlines of the ongoing coronavirus crisis at Scarborough Health Network.

He has also launched a new line of face masks that were previously available as part of his XO clothing line, with proceeds going to the fight against COVID-19. The generous musician will match every dollar from sales.

"I was raised in Scarborough and felt it was important to give back to the community that raised me during the hard times of this pandemic," said The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, in a statement.

The MusicCares relief fund was announced in March in an effort to help music professionals whose finances had taken a hit following the shut down of concerts, tours and venues in the wake of the global pandemic.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd handed out $500,000 (£407,000), which was split between Black Lives Matter Global Network and the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, and $100,000 (£81,000) to National Bail Out.