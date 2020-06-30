Ava DuVernay to Collaborate With Colin Kaepernick in Bringing His Story to Small Screen

WENN/Instagram TV

The six-part series titled 'Colin in Black and White', which will be premiered in Netflix in 2021, will focus on the quarterback's teenage years and early sports success in California.

AceShowbiz - Ava DuVernay has signed on to make a new series about sportsman and activist Colin Kaepernick's early years.

The longtime friends will collaborate on the six-part "Colin in Black and White", which will focus on Kaepernick's teenage years and early sports success in California, before he spearheaded a social and civil rights movement by taking a knee during the U.S. National Anthem at a San Francisco 49ers game in 2016 to protest police brutality against African-Americans.

The quarterback received both praise and backlash for the move and his activism turned team bosses off, leaving him without a team for several years. Reports suggest he is heading back to the National Football League after commissioner Roger Goodell recently urged owners to consider signing the player.

Kaepernick will narrate and executive produce "Colin in Black and White", which is set to start shooting later this year. Netflix bosses will premiere the series in 2021.

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," DuVernay, who chose to shun the Super Bowl in February over her friend's treatment by the NFL, says in a statement. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience."

"I couldn't be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix."

"Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens," Kaepernick adds. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It's an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see."