WENN Celebrity

Nicole Young, who shares two adult children with the 'Let Me Ride' rapper, cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split in her divorce filing.

Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rap icon Dr. Dre and his wife are ending their 24-year marriage.

Nicole Young has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The couple wed in May 1996, and share two adult kids.

This was lawyer Nicole's second marriage - her first husband was basketball player Sedale Threatt.

Dr. Dre's representatives have yet to comment on the divorce news.