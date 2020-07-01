 
 

Cardi B Lashes Out After She's Accused of Being Homophobic and Transphobic

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker admits she said 'some ignorant things (before)' and already apologized for them, but she insists she's not homophobic or transphobic.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has denied making homophobic and transphobic comments in the past after coming under fire from fans on Twitter.

The star became involved in a spat with users on the social media site after a fan account shared a tweet referencing a mention of the "Bodak Yellow" star on Hulu's "Love, Victor", which is about a gay teenager.

"Cardi is mentioned in Hulu's new series Love, Victor E04; in a scene discussing how the mother was ejected from a basketball game for excessive dancing," they penned, also sharing the quote, "Not everyone enjoys watching you twerk like a geriatric Cardi B."

In reaction to the post, one user took aim at Cardi, 27, writing, "Thats crazy, considering the woman is homophobic and transphobic," prompting the hitmaker to become involved and defend herself.

"How the fuvk (sic) am i homophobic or transphobic?" she demanded. "Have you been to a (Caribbean) island where you really see homophobia! Have you dealt with a parent that can’t accept you for your sexuality?" "I said some ignorant things (before) that I apologized for & educated myself on it don't mean I'm homophobic," she continued, seemingly referencing a transphobic meme she said a former staffer put on her Facebook page.

"Ya keep using that same 1 video that I apologize for over & over again to call me homophobic & transphobic 1 but never post about the ones where I support the LGBT community which are multiples and the multiple tweets I posted in support," Cardi affirmed.

Explaining she's always supported LGBTQ+ people "because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family," Cardi added, "So before ya make it cool to call me homophobic & transphobic learn what those words mean and research my encouragement to the LGBT community (before) ya motherf**kers even knew who was Cardi."

