'Fleabag' Star Ben Aldridge Comes Out as 'Proud' Member of LGBTQ and Seals It With a Kiss

The young Thomas Wayne of the Batman series 'Pennyworth' reveals his journey to pride was a long one and says it's something that he's incredibly proud of.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Ben Aldridge has opened up on his "journey to pride" in a candid social media post.

The Brit, who stars as A**ehole Guy on Phoebe Waller-Bridge's comedy "Fleabag", took to Instagram to share a clip of himself kissing an unidentified man, as well as a photo with the words "choose love."

Alongside the post, he wrote, "The journey to pride was a long one for me. I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for."

The star also included to black and white snaps from the Gay Liberation March at Leicester Square in 1972, and Stonewall pioneers Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera as they walked in New York's 1973 Pride.

In addition to starring in "Fleabag", Aldridge also appears in military drama, "Our Girl", as Captain Charles James, and played Antoine of Navarre on The CW's historical romantic drama "Reign", and the young Thomas Wayne on Batman prequel series, "Pennyworth".