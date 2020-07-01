 
 

'Fleabag' Star Ben Aldridge Comes Out as 'Proud' Member of LGBTQ and Seals It With a Kiss

'Fleabag' Star Ben Aldridge Comes Out as 'Proud' Member of LGBTQ and Seals It With a Kiss
Instagram
Celebrity

The young Thomas Wayne of the Batman series 'Pennyworth' reveals his journey to pride was a long one and says it's something that he's incredibly proud of.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Ben Aldridge has opened up on his "journey to pride" in a candid social media post.

The Brit, who stars as A**ehole Guy on Phoebe Waller-Bridge's comedy "Fleabag", took to Instagram to share a clip of himself kissing an unidentified man, as well as a photo with the words "choose love."

Alongside the post, he wrote, "The journey to pride was a long one for me. I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for."

The star also included to black and white snaps from the Gay Liberation March at Leicester Square in 1972, and Stonewall pioneers Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera as they walked in New York's 1973 Pride.

In addition to starring in "Fleabag", Aldridge also appears in military drama, "Our Girl", as Captain Charles James, and played Antoine of Navarre on The CW's historical romantic drama "Reign", and the young Thomas Wayne on Batman prequel series, "Pennyworth".

You can share this post!

Cardi B Lashes Out After She's Accused of Being Homophobic and Transphobic

Stormzy Used to Wear Sister's Clothes When He's Young
Most Read
Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
Celebrity

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Most Notorious Actor-Director Feuds

Most Notorious Actor-Director Feuds

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh

DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh

Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Pack on PDA at Her 'Midsommar' Birthday Party

Ariana Grande and Boyfriend Pack on PDA at Her 'Midsommar' Birthday Party