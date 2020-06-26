R. Kelly's Ex-GF Azriel Clary Shows Her Burned Car After Arsonists Set It on Fire

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary could be in danger. The 22-year-old recently shared on her Instagram account a picture of her destroyed car, which she claimed was burned by arsonists who also poured gasoline all around her home.

"I've realized a lot of people are influencing people for all the wrong reasons on social media," she captioned the Thursday, June 25 post that featured some pictures of her posing with the burned car. "Some even portray a life they cannot sustain. Cars that are only rented for weekends, mansions that are only booked for occasions."

"I've literally never seen anyone post when they've been at there lowest. So, this is me at my lowest...," she added, before claiming that "someone not only set my car on fire at 3am but they also made a gas line around my entire house, with intentions to burn my entire home down. It was something that was premeditated, but the fact that someone would go to that extreme to harm me is sickening."

Despite the scary experience, Azriel noted that she hoped people would be able to learn something from that. "I hope this inspires you to not portray a one sided story on social media. I hope this inspires you to show the bad so when you do win people can connect and celebrate that win with you even more," she said. "I've been dealing with this which is why my feed, and YT videos have been put on pause. Thankfully the police are doing their due diligence during a sensitive time like this."

"Nonetheless, everyone is going through problems behind closed doors, whether they choose to share it or not, even the people you look up to. I just want people to tap into the reality of our world, and publicizing a 'perfect cookie-cutter life' is just not real. Can we start posting real life on our feeds? What's really happening behind your closed doors, because 'perfect' does not exist in our world, and that's just the truth of the matter. #betruetoyourself #protectblackwomen," she concluded.

"Wow that's messed up,sorry you had to go through that,and thanks god you wasn't hurt," a fan reacted to her post. "Glad your okay!! thanks for being so transparent throughout so much of your life & experiences," added another fan.