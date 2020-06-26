 
 

Demi Lovato to Share Journey After Drug Overdose in New Docu-Series

Demi Lovato to Share Journey After Drug Overdose in New Docu-Series
The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker has landed a new documentary series on YouTube to allow fans a look into her struggle to rebuild career following her 2018 drug overdose.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato is set to give fans a glimpse into her personal life as part of a new YouTube docu-series.

The "Cool for the Summer" singer will be the subject of the as-yet-untitled project, which will be directed by Michael D. Ratner, the man behind YouTube's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" series, which documented the singer's return to music.

The online venture follows the 2018 documentary "Demi Lovato: Simply Confidential", which also aired on Youtube.

The new show will follow the singer's ups and downs as she works to rebuild her career following a 2018 drug overdose.

