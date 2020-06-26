Matthew Morrison Appears to Suggest Lea Michele Wasn't 'Pleasant Person'

FOX Celebrity

The former 'Glee' actor breaks his silence on the rumors suggesting that the Rachel Berry depicter bullied their co-stars on the set of the FOX television series.

AceShowbiz - "Glee" actor Matthew Morrison has weighed in on co-star Lea Michele's bullying controversy, suggesting she wasn't always a "pleasant person to be around."

Michele, who is expecting her first child, recently issued a public apology, expressing regret over her past bad behaviour behind the scenes of the hit TV show and various stage musicals, after a group of ex-castmates, led by Samantha Ware, outed her as a bully on social media.

Now Morrison, who worked closely with the embattled actress on "Glee", has been quizzed about the scandal.

Asked for his opinion on the allegations, he told FUBAR Radio's Access All Areas, "I honestly think it's a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now..."

However, Morrison went on to indicate there is at least some truth to the claims of Michele's poor treatment of others by adding, "You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That's about all I'm going to say on that."