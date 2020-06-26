 
 

Matthew Morrison Appears to Suggest Lea Michele Wasn't 'Pleasant Person'

Matthew Morrison Appears to Suggest Lea Michele Wasn't 'Pleasant Person'
FOX
Celebrity

The former 'Glee' actor breaks his silence on the rumors suggesting that the Rachel Berry depicter bullied their co-stars on the set of the FOX television series.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Glee" actor Matthew Morrison has weighed in on co-star Lea Michele's bullying controversy, suggesting she wasn't always a "pleasant person to be around."

Michele, who is expecting her first child, recently issued a public apology, expressing regret over her past bad behaviour behind the scenes of the hit TV show and various stage musicals, after a group of ex-castmates, led by Samantha Ware, outed her as a bully on social media.

Now Morrison, who worked closely with the embattled actress on "Glee", has been quizzed about the scandal.

Asked for his opinion on the allegations, he told FUBAR Radio's Access All Areas, "I honestly think it's a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now..."

However, Morrison went on to indicate there is at least some truth to the claims of Michele's poor treatment of others by adding, "You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That's about all I'm going to say on that."

You can share this post!

'Dracula' Director Admits to Ordering Gary Oldman to Whisper 'Evil' Words to Winona Ryder

Elton John Taken to Court by Ex-Wife
Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram