 
 

Oprah Winfrey to Address Emotional Toll Black Fathers Endure in New TV Special

Oprah Winfrey to Address Emotional Toll Black Fathers Endure in New TV Special
WENN
TV

'OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers' will see the media mogul talking to filmmaker Tyler Perry, rapper and activist Killer Mike, and actor Courtney B. Vance among others.

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey is to tackle fatherhood in the black community as part of a new TV special.

The multi-media queen will talk to Tyler Perry, rapper and activist Killer Mike and actor Courtney B. Vance, among other dads as part of "OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers".

During the special, Winfrey will ask dads how they are tackling stories of racial injustice with their kids and the murders of African-Americans, like George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

The special will air on Oprah's OWN network on 30 June and will stream on the Watch OWN app later the same night.

It will be filmed virtually with an audience made up of parents of trans children, members of the military, ex-convicts, front-line healthcare workers, and mothers and fathers who have experienced the death of a child at the hands of the police.

"I am honored to bring this conversation to light, so we might better understand the emotional toll Black fathers endure, and how they continue to show up for their children, their family and the community," Winfrey said in a statement.

You can share this post!

Kevin Hart Prays to Mother Instead of God Before Walking Onto Stage

Iskra Lawrence Gets Real About 'Searing Pain' She Endured During At-Home Water Birth
Related Posts
Oprah Winfrey to Front TV Special Addressing Racism in America

Oprah Winfrey to Front TV Special Addressing Racism in America

Oprah Winfrey to Give Away $12 Millions to Underserved Communities as Part of COVID-19 Relief

Oprah Winfrey to Give Away $12 Millions to Underserved Communities as Part of COVID-19 Relief

Oprah Winfrey on Sex Trafficking Allegations: It Triggers Memories of Child Abuse

Oprah Winfrey on Sex Trafficking Allegations: It Triggers Memories of Child Abuse

Oprah Winfrey to Host At-Home Wellness Series Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Oprah Winfrey to Host At-Home Wellness Series Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Most Read
'AGT': A Contestant Terrifies Sofia Vergara With Crazy Stunt
TV

'AGT': A Contestant Terrifies Sofia Vergara With Crazy Stunt

Eiza Gonzalez 'Sorry and Ashamed' for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Eiza Gonzalez 'Sorry and Ashamed' for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Loni Love Talks About Being Blamed for Tamar Braxton's 'The Real' Firing in New Book

Loni Love Talks About Being Blamed for Tamar Braxton's 'The Real' Firing in New Book

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Blackface Sketch, Insists Hiatus Has Nothing to Do With Controversy

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Blackface Sketch, Insists Hiatus Has Nothing to Do With Controversy

'#blackAF' Creator Explains Why He Believes His Show Deserves an Emmy

'#blackAF' Creator Explains Why He Believes His Show Deserves an Emmy

'Lucifer' Gets Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

'Lucifer' Gets Renewed for Sixth and Final Season

Alicia Keys Tapped to Host Nickelodeon's 'Nick News' Specials

Alicia Keys Tapped to Host Nickelodeon's 'Nick News' Specials

Paris Jackson Teases Her 'Unfiltered' Series Using Unreleased Footage of Late Father Michael

Paris Jackson Teases Her 'Unfiltered' Series Using Unreleased Footage of Late Father Michael

Jenny Slate Steps Down From 'Big Mouth' to Give Missy to Black Actress

Jenny Slate Steps Down From 'Big Mouth' to Give Missy to Black Actress

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Reprise 'Normal People' Characters for Comic Relief Specials

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones Reprise 'Normal People' Characters for Comic Relief Specials

John Legend Pushes Hulu to Green Light Black Wall Street Series Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

John Legend Pushes Hulu to Green Light Black Wall Street Series Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Oprah Winfrey to Address Emotional Toll Black Fathers Endure in New TV Special

Oprah Winfrey to Address Emotional Toll Black Fathers Endure in New TV Special

'Game of Thrones' Author Plans 2021 Release of New 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Novel

'Game of Thrones' Author Plans 2021 Release of New 'A Song of Ice and Fire' Novel