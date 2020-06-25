Oprah Winfrey to Address Emotional Toll Black Fathers Endure in New TV Special

WENN TV

'OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers' will see the media mogul talking to filmmaker Tyler Perry, rapper and activist Killer Mike, and actor Courtney B. Vance among others.

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey is to tackle fatherhood in the black community as part of a new TV special.

The multi-media queen will talk to Tyler Perry, rapper and activist Killer Mike and actor Courtney B. Vance, among other dads as part of "OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers".

During the special, Winfrey will ask dads how they are tackling stories of racial injustice with their kids and the murders of African-Americans, like George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

The special will air on Oprah's OWN network on 30 June and will stream on the Watch OWN app later the same night.

It will be filmed virtually with an audience made up of parents of trans children, members of the military, ex-convicts, front-line healthcare workers, and mothers and fathers who have experienced the death of a child at the hands of the police.

"I am honored to bring this conversation to light, so we might better understand the emotional toll Black fathers endure, and how they continue to show up for their children, their family and the community," Winfrey said in a statement.