Steve Bing's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner

After the Hollywood producer fell to his death at the age of 55, his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley pays him a tribute on social media by describing him as a 'sweet, kind man.'

Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hollywood producer Steve Bing's death after a fall from a Los Angeles apartment building on Monday, June 23, has been ruled a suicide.

The Hollywood financier, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, in the Century City area, by police and L.A. County Coroner's office officials.

In listings on the L.A. Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office website on Tuesday, the movie mogul's death was confirmed as a "suicide" by "multiple blunt trauma." The case is now listed as closed.

In addition to producing and financing films including "The Polar Express" and Martin Scorsese's The Rolling Stones' documentary "Shine a Light", Bing hit the headlines in 2001 due to his relationship with British actress Elizabeth Hurley, with whom he had a son, Damian, 18.

After his death, Hurley paid tribute to her ex on Instagram, calling him a "sweet, kind man" and adding, "our time together was very happy". Damian also thanked his followers for their support following his dad's passing in tragic circumstances.

Bill Clinton paid tribute to Steve Bing.

Other famous figures who paid tribute to the late producer included former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and Mick Jagger, who called him a "generous friend."