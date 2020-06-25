 
 

Steve Bing's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner

Steve Bing's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

After the Hollywood producer fell to his death at the age of 55, his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley pays him a tribute on social media by describing him as a 'sweet, kind man.'

  • Jun 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hollywood producer Steve Bing's death after a fall from a Los Angeles apartment building on Monday, June 23, has been ruled a suicide.

The Hollywood financier, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, in the Century City area, by police and L.A. County Coroner's office officials.

In listings on the L.A. Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office website on Tuesday, the movie mogul's death was confirmed as a "suicide" by "multiple blunt trauma." The case is now listed as closed.

In addition to producing and financing films including "The Polar Express" and Martin Scorsese's The Rolling Stones' documentary "Shine a Light", Bing hit the headlines in 2001 due to his relationship with British actress Elizabeth Hurley, with whom he had a son, Damian, 18.

After his death, Hurley paid tribute to her ex on Instagram, calling him a "sweet, kind man" and adding, "our time together was very happy". Damian also thanked his followers for their support following his dad's passing in tragic circumstances.

Bill Clinton Pays Tribute to Steve Bing

Bill Clinton paid tribute to Steve Bing.

Other famous figures who paid tribute to the late producer included former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and Mick Jagger, who called him a "generous friend."

You can share this post!

Billie Eilish Removes All Followed Accounts From Her Instagram After Alleged Post About Abusers

Penn Badgley Admits to Be 'Very Disturbed' by Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Chris D'Elia
Related Posts
Steve Bing Believed to Have Died From Suicide at 55

Steve Bing Believed to Have Died From Suicide at 55

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram