Gigi Hadid Hugging Zayn Malik in Sweet Birthday Party Post
The runway stunner celebrates her 25th birthday at a home gathering with her boyfriend, close family, and friends amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

  • Apr 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid shared a heartfelt thanks to her "quarantine family," including sister Bella Hadid and beau Zayn Malik, who helped make her 25th birthday special during the coronavirus crisis.

The supermodel marked the milestone on Thursday, April 23, 2020 and, taking to Instagram on Saturday to share a gallery of snaps from the big day, she penned, "Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!!"

She continued, "I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!"

"I will never forget my 25th bday (birthday)," she added.

Gigi also thanked Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro, who made her giant cake in the shape of a bagel with cream cheese, gushing in the note, "I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can't believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know... Grateful, honored, your biggest fan."

In a subsequent post, the star shared a sweet Boomerang video clip of herself, Bella and Zayn hugging on a deck outside while Gigi held two massive silver balloons in the shape of a '2' and '5.'

She captioned the post with a red heart exclamation point and a slice of cake emoji.

