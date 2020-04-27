Kelly Osbourne Given All-Clear After Showing Coronavirus Symptoms

WENN Celebrity

The former 'Fashion Police' host feels immensely relieved as she tested negative for Covid-19 after previously claiming that she showed possible coronavirus symptoms.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Osbourne is clear of COVID-19 after previously revealing she was "showing symptoms" of the virus.

The 35-year-old former Fashion Police co-host revealed on Friday, April 24, 2020 that her test was negative, and she has finally been able to reunite with her brother Jack.

"Omg (oh my god) omg omg I got tested and I am negative for covid and I finally got to hug my brother (sic)," she penned, alongside a video of the siblings hugging each other.

"Sadly I was exposed and was showing symptoms due to my brother having MS (multiple sclerosis) and my father having Parkinson's I was told to be tested."

Following the advice of officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) urging people to stay home and practise social distancing amid the global health crisis, the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne - who recently opened up on his battle with Parkinson's disease - previously implored fans to stay home and protect the vulnerable.

"The truth is I am scared too. Both of my parents are high risk especially my dad," she said. "These are the sacrifices we must make. I stay home for my mum and dad. If you don't have anyone to stay home for I beg you."