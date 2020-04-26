Statler Brothers' Harold Reid Died From Kidney Failure

Celebrity

The founding member of the Grammy Award-winning group The Statler Brothers has passed away at the age of 80 following a long arduous battle with kidney disease.

AceShowbiz - Harold Reid, singer with Grammy Award-winning group The Statler Brothers, has died aged 80.

According to his nephew Debo Reid, the country and gospel music star passed away after a long battle with kidney failure on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Staunton, Virginia.

"He is and will always be loved by his family, friends and millions of fans," a statement on the band's website says. "His singing, his songwriting and his comedy made generations happy. He has taken a piece of our hearts with him."

The Statler Brothers started out as a gospel music group, before crossing over to country after meeting and touring with Johnny Cash.

Some of their biggest hits included 1965's "Flowers on the Wall" and 1970's "Bed of Rose's".

Reid was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. The group won three Grammy Awards, and were named Vocal Group of the Year nine times by the Country Music Association.

"He leaves a large and loving family and millions of fans who remember his stage and TV antics with smiles and cherish his music that will live with the ages," Debo added.