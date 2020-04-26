 
 

Statler Brothers' Harold Reid Died From Kidney Failure

Statler Brothers' Harold Reid Died From Kidney Failure
Celebrity

The founding member of the Grammy Award-winning group The Statler Brothers has passed away at the age of 80 following a long arduous battle with kidney disease.

  • Apr 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Harold Reid, singer with Grammy Award-winning group The Statler Brothers, has died aged 80.

According to his nephew Debo Reid, the country and gospel music star passed away after a long battle with kidney failure on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Staunton, Virginia.

"He is and will always be loved by his family, friends and millions of fans," a statement on the band's website says. "His singing, his songwriting and his comedy made generations happy. He has taken a piece of our hearts with him."

The Statler Brothers started out as a gospel music group, before crossing over to country after meeting and touring with Johnny Cash.

Some of their biggest hits included 1965's "Flowers on the Wall" and 1970's "Bed of Rose's".

Reid was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. The group won three Grammy Awards, and were named Vocal Group of the Year nine times by the Country Music Association.

"He leaves a large and loving family and millions of fans who remember his stage and TV antics with smiles and cherish his music that will live with the ages," Debo added.

You can share this post!

Bret Michaels Inspired to Revive Dating Show 'Rock of Love' After 'The Masked Singer' Stint

Mika to Show Off His Cooking Skills on Instagram
Related Posts
Statler Brothers' Harold Reid Died From Kidney Failure

Statler Brothers' Harold Reid Died From Kidney Failure

Most Read
Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute
Celebrity

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Sara Molina Allegedly Begging to Get Back With Him

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boosie Badazz Weighs In on YNW Melly's Denied Prison Release Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Brandi Glanville Claims She Gets 'Cease and Desist' Notice From Denise Richards Amid Hookup Rumors

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tina Knowles Appears to Hint at Beyonce's Secret Instagram Account

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Tommy Chong Hopes to Provide Free Medical Marijuana to Users Amid COVID-19 Crisis

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

London On Da Track Attempts to Take Son Away From Unstable Baby Mama

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Henry Golding's Foster Pit Bull Attacks Smaller Dog in the Park

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Trey Songz Finally Reveals Baby Mama 1 Year After Son's Birth: 'I'm Obsessed'

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Jermaine Dupri Urges Black Community to Continue Staying at Home as Atlanta Reopens for Business

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Raises Sons With Gender 'Choice' Mindset

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post

Is Jordyn Woods Extending Olive Branch to Kylie Jenner? See Her Cryptic Post