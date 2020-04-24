 
 

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Hints at Possible Reunion With Tristan Thompson While Planning Baby No. 2

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Hints at Possible Reunion With Tristan Thompson While Planning Baby No. 2
Instagram
TV

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian makes a brief appearance in the new episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' during his daughter Dream's 3rd 'cute' birthday party.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Thursday, April 23 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" showed Khloe Kardashian further discussing her plan to freeze her eggs for baby No. 2 with ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. She admitted to Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner that she was thinking to have Tristan to be her sperm donor if she decided to make embryos.

"After my doctor's appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that's the smarter choice," Khloe told her sisters, though she admitted that "it's weird because, Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go."

She underwent egg retrieval surgery, and shared that she would be just focusing on the eggs. "Right now, Tristan and I, we're in this strange transition period where we're figuring out boundaries. It's just not the right time but, who knows, maybe that can change one day," she added, seemingly hinting that she hoped for a reconciliation with the Cleveland Cavaliers player one day.

Khloe later called Tristan, who was "open to doing that and down to doing that." He assured Khloe, "Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that's what I'm on board with." That made Khloe felt "blessed," sharing, "I have no idea what my future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I will feel a lot better knowing, OK, I have 5 embryos in a freezer if I want to use them I have them there."

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian made a brief appearance in the new episode during his daughter Dream's 3rd birthday party. "I am so proud of Rob and what a cute party he gave for Dream," Kris Jenner gushed during the episode. "He wanted it to be so special. From the cake to the bubble guy, it was just really cute."

Fans were also happy to see Rob coming back on the show. "Good to see brother Rob back on the show. He's been quarantined for years #KUWTK," one fan tweeted.

You can share this post!

Ariana Grande Feels Offended by TikTok Impersonations of Her

Richard Gere's Wife Gives Birth to Baby Boy One Year After Arrival of First Son
Related Posts
'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Hints at Possible Reunion With Tristan Thompson While Planning Baby No. 2

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Hints at Possible Reunion With Tristan Thompson While Planning Baby No. 2

Kris Jenner Dismisses 'KUWTK' Crew to Have Sex With Corey Gamble at Kylie's Office

Kris Jenner Dismisses 'KUWTK' Crew to Have Sex With Corey Gamble at Kylie's Office

'KUWTK': Kim Shows Off Bloody Scratches Following Intense Fight With Kourtney Kardashian

'KUWTK': Kim Shows Off Bloody Scratches Following Intense Fight With Kourtney Kardashian

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Stars Complete Season Finale Filming Using iPhones

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Stars Complete Season Finale Filming Using iPhones

Kris Jenner Cries After Watching Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Fighting on 'KUWTK'

Kris Jenner Cries After Watching Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Fighting on 'KUWTK'

Most Read
Will Smith Sits Down with Dr. Fauci to Clear Up Myths About Coronavirus
TV

Will Smith Sits Down with Dr. Fauci to Clear Up Myths About Coronavirus

'Friends' Stars Take Part in All In Challenge by Offering Chance to Hangout on Reunion Set

'Friends' Stars Take Part in All In Challenge by Offering Chance to Hangout on Reunion Set

'The View' Alum Paula Faris Denies Meltdown and Whoopi Goldberg Beef

'The View' Alum Paula Faris Denies Meltdown and Whoopi Goldberg Beef

'Masked Singer' Recap: Find Out the Famous Rock Star Under The Banana's Costume

'Masked Singer' Recap: Find Out the Famous Rock Star Under The Banana's Costume

Russell Simmons' Sexual Harassment Accusers Share Their Story in HBO Max Documentary

Russell Simmons' Sexual Harassment Accusers Share Their Story in HBO Max Documentary

Halle Berry Gives the Low-Down on Why She Was Forced to Shave Off Daughter's Hair

Halle Berry Gives the Low-Down on Why She Was Forced to Shave Off Daughter's Hair

Marlo Hampton Thinks Wendy Williams Will Be 'Amazing' Addition to 'RHOA'

Marlo Hampton Thinks Wendy Williams Will Be 'Amazing' Addition to 'RHOA'

Disney Recruits 'Russian Doll' Creator for New Female 'Star Wars' Series

Disney Recruits 'Russian Doll' Creator for New Female 'Star Wars' Series

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Hints at Possible Reunion With Tristan Thompson While Planning Baby No. 2

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Hints at Possible Reunion With Tristan Thompson While Planning Baby No. 2

'Parks and Recreation' Cast Get Back in Characters for Coronavirus Lockdown Special

'Parks and Recreation' Cast Get Back in Characters for Coronavirus Lockdown Special