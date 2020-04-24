'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Hints at Possible Reunion With Tristan Thompson While Planning Baby No. 2

Instagram TV

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian makes a brief appearance in the new episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' during his daughter Dream's 3rd 'cute' birthday party.

Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Thursday, April 23 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" showed Khloe Kardashian further discussing her plan to freeze her eggs for baby No. 2 with ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. She admitted to Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner that she was thinking to have Tristan to be her sperm donor if she decided to make embryos.

"After my doctor's appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that's the smarter choice," Khloe told her sisters, though she admitted that "it's weird because, Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go."

She underwent egg retrieval surgery, and shared that she would be just focusing on the eggs. "Right now, Tristan and I, we're in this strange transition period where we're figuring out boundaries. It's just not the right time but, who knows, maybe that can change one day," she added, seemingly hinting that she hoped for a reconciliation with the Cleveland Cavaliers player one day.

Khloe later called Tristan, who was "open to doing that and down to doing that." He assured Khloe, "Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that's what I'm on board with." That made Khloe felt "blessed," sharing, "I have no idea what my future holds for Tristan and I, but I really think I will feel a lot better knowing, OK, I have 5 embryos in a freezer if I want to use them I have them there."

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian made a brief appearance in the new episode during his daughter Dream's 3rd birthday party. "I am so proud of Rob and what a cute party he gave for Dream," Kris Jenner gushed during the episode. "He wanted it to be so special. From the cake to the bubble guy, it was just really cute."

Fans were also happy to see Rob coming back on the show. "Good to see brother Rob back on the show. He's been quarantined for years #KUWTK," one fan tweeted.