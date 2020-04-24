 
 

Ellen Pompeo Claims Her Controversial Remarks About Harvey Weinstein Is 'Taken Out of Context'

Ellen Pompeo Claims Her Controversial Remarks About Harvey Weinstein Is 'Taken Out of Context'
WENN
Celebrity

The 50-year-old 'Grey's Anatomy' actress sparks backlash as she is accused of victim blaming after a video of her making an appearance in an hour-long Oxford Union Q&A resurfaced online.

  • Apr 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ellen Pompeo clarified her past supportive comments on convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. Writing on her Twitter account on Thursday, April 23, the "Grey's Anatomy" alum explained the 2018 statement following backlash.

"For those who feel offended or are taking this personally this panel was 2 + years ago and it was way before the whole stories of the women came out," Ellen wrote to one user. "I certainly didn't know he was a rapist at that point … that took s**t to a whole different level."

Ellen Pompeo clarified controversial comments on Harvey Weinstein

Ellen Pompeo claimed that her controversial comments were taken out of context.

In a separate tweet, Ellen said, "And... I'm talking about harassment... not assault. Two different things. I was speaking about MY experience of being harassed in Hollywood and my outlook on it."

"for years before times up women had to put up with harassment and still do on a regular basis ...it was just part of the job as it is in a lot or all professions ...we couldn’t complain like we can now. If we complained we would be out and the man would stay," she added.

Sharing that her "way of coping w/ whatever situations I've been in is not a comment on how other women handle things," Ellen went on to say, "again Thank God we can speak up now but once again assault and harassment are different both bad but different. Not sure of harassment is seen by law enforcement as a crime."

Concluding her explanation, she wrote, "Okay so I was just told The Times story was out before this but I didn’t read it ... I only was really following the story on the news once the trial began."

This arrives after the 50-year-old actress was accused by many of victim blaming after a video of her making an appearance in an hour-long Oxford Union Q&A resurfaced online. During the discussion, she talked about women who might have found themselves in compromising positions with Weinstein. "I think we bear some responsibility, not all, but it takes two to tango for sure," she said at the time.

Ellen, however, clarified that she was in no way blaming the victims. "That's not to blame the victim, that's just to say -- I did go into a room with Harvey Weinstein, I sat at a table with him, I had a probably two and a half hours with him," so she continued. "He never said anything inappropriate to me, he never made any sort of physical advance to me."

"Now had he, I would have picked up that glass and smashed him across the side of the face with it," she added. "So I mean, it's all what we're willing to tolerate in our self-esteem, and what are we going to put up with, and what are we going to compromise to be liked, to be loved, to be accepted? How bad do we want to be in show business?"

You can share this post!

Louisiana Rapper's Girlfriend Claims 'Self Defense' After Shooting Him on Instagram Live

Ariana Grande Feels Offended by TikTok Impersonations of Her
Related Posts
Ellen Pompeo Claims Her Controversial Remarks About Harvey Weinstein Is 'Taken Out of Context'

Ellen Pompeo Claims Her Controversial Remarks About Harvey Weinstein Is 'Taken Out of Context'

Ellen Pompeo's Daughter Suggests Social Distancing From 'Annoying' Brother in Rare Video

Ellen Pompeo's Daughter Suggests Social Distancing From 'Annoying' Brother in Rare Video

Ellen Pompeo Sends Appreciation Message to Health-Care Workers Dealing With Coronavirus

Ellen Pompeo Sends Appreciation Message to Health-Care Workers Dealing With Coronavirus

Ellen Pompeo Understands Why Patrick Dempsey Distances Himself From 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo Understands Why Patrick Dempsey Distances Himself From 'Grey's Anatomy'

Ellen Pompeo: My Husband Tells Me Off When I'm Being Bossy

Ellen Pompeo: My Husband Tells Me Off When I'm Being Bossy

Most Read
Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance
Celebrity

Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Rich the Kid's Baby Mama Tori Brixx Breaks Silence Following Arrest

Rich the Kid's Baby Mama Tori Brixx Breaks Silence Following Arrest