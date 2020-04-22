 
 

'Bachelor' Alum Chad Johnson Credits 'Crazy High Sex Drive' for His Easy Transition to Porn

'Bachelor' Alum Chad Johnson Credits 'Crazy High Sex Drive' for His Easy Transition to Porn
Instagram
Celebrity

The Oklahoma native reveals that he and his on-and-off girlfriend Annalise Mishler are set to post a sex tape because he needs money and is 'tired of basically being f***ed around by Hollywood.'

  • Apr 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chad Johnson made use of his "crazy high sex drive" to forge a new career path. Having made a name for himself because of his domestic violence arrest, the season 12 contestant of "The Bachelorette" dropped another shocking bombshell by admitting that he wanted to move to Las Vegas and build his own "porn palace."

Speaking to Daily Mail, the 32-year-old opened up about how easy it was for him to transition into a porn star. "I've always had a really crazy high sex drive so it's been pretty easy for me, to be able to make money off of it is f***ing amazing," he said. "I don't regret it at all, I always knew I'd do something in this industry I just wasn't sure what."

As for now, the TV personality has made several sultry videos alongside his on-and-off girlfriend Annalise Mishler. He claimed they have earned $40,000 from 1,5000 followers on OnlyFans who paid $27 per month. "It's a lot more than I ever made from TV, I'll say that," he shared. "All in all the Bachelor shows paid me $1,800, while they made millions and still use my name."

"We've posted everything but sex, we're going to, it's just building up to it, it's a process," he said of his new career. "We're doing stuff every two or three days and putting out more stuff, getting crazy with it."

Though he has just began his career in porn, he bragged that "everything is going really well, if this keeps up and I start to really make this all work, I'm going to probably move to Vegas and just going to keep the ball rolling." He added, "Houses are so cheap in Vegas, I could get like a compound out there. I could set up a house with multiple studios in every room and then just fly people in, it would be fun."

During the interview, Chad also got candid about the reason behind his decision to do porn. "I'm tired of basically being f***ed around by Hollywood! I need money, I gotta figure out something, this is a way to take the power back," he ranted. Now that he has another way to make a living, he said "nobody can bulls*** me anymore, I create everything."

"It's been a weird, wild ride, it's definitely a change in career path," he admitted, "but at this point, I'm going all out into it, why not?" He added, "It's just so good to not have to deal with the liars of Hollywood who make stuff up and tell me they have great things happening and then six months down the line you're like, 'Whatever happened to that?' "

On how his family reacted to his new line of work, Chad claimed that his father "hasn't really said anything" while his sister "has said she's embarrassed and ashamed." In his defense, he explained, "But you know, my sister is one of the top real estate agents in Oklahoma, she's had a consistent career for a very long time."

"I'm like, okay, well I've been sitting here in LA grinding my a** off for several years," Chad recalled his response toward his sister's reaction. "I'm finally doing something that's making me money and making me happy, maybe you can take that three minutes of shame that you're feeling and f**k off with it."

However, Chad thought that his late mother Peggy, who died from cancer, would be "proud." He confided, "Everyone's like, 'What would your mom think about you doing OnlyFans?' She probably wouldn't give a sh**, my mom was pretty cool."

You can share this post!

Demi Lovato Reminds Fans That Asking for Mental Health Help Amid COVID-19 Is Not a Sign of Weakness

T.I. Explains His Protective Parenting Style Towards His Daughters
Related Posts
'Bachelor' Alum Chad Johnson Credits 'Crazy High Sex Drive' for His Easy Transition to Porn

'Bachelor' Alum Chad Johnson Credits 'Crazy High Sex Drive' for His Easy Transition to Porn

'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Recap: 3 Ladies Are Eliminated

'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Recap: 3 Ladies Are Eliminated

'Bachelor' Vet Michelle Money's Daughter Back to Her Old Ways After Recovering From Head Injury

'Bachelor' Vet Michelle Money's Daughter Back to Her Old Ways After Recovering From Head Injury

'The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart' Recap: Love Triangle Is Formed in the Premiere

'The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart' Recap: Love Triangle Is Formed in the Premiere

Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's Movie Romance Inspires New Dating Show

Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's Movie Romance Inspires New Dating Show

Most Read
Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance
Celebrity

Ross Lynch Hits Back at Racist Haters Criticizing Jaz Sinclair Romance

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Case's Baby Mama Madina Milana Blasts Singer in Apparent Intoxicated Video

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Omarion Restricts Son Megaa's Communication With Ex Apryl Jones' Male Friends

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Shailene Woodley Split From Ben Volavola Because She's Not Ready for Marriage

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Instagram Model Scared of Cardi B After Offset Gets Caught Stalking Her Account

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Stephen Jackson's Ex Reacts to Claims About Him Leaving Her at Altar Over Prenup Dispute

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Aaron Carter and Ex Melanie Martin Reunite After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Fears for His Life After Getting '50 Death Threats Each Day'

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Beyonce's Mom Tina Lawson Losing a Loved One Due to Coronavirus

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

YFN Lucci Hits Back at Reginae Carter After She Swears Off Dating Rapper Because of Him

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money

Amber Rose Trolled for Considering to Make OnlyFans Account to Earn Money