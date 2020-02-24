 
 

Steven Spielberg 'Concerned' Over Daughter Mikaela's Porn Career

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision
Though the 23-year-old porn star says her parents are 'not upset' by her decision, a source claims that the 'Lincoln' helmer and his wife Kate Capshaw can't help feeling 'embarrassed' by their daughter's public declaration of her job as a sex worker.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Steven Spielberg deep down may be lamenting his daughter's decision to become a porn star. The filmmaker's adopted daughter Mikaela Spielberg recently announced that she would be pursuing a career in adult film industry and though the "Jurassic Park" helmer has not publicly spoken up on her daughter's career, sources have shared his and his wife Kate Capshaw's alleged reactions to their daughter's announcement.

Confirming Mikaela's statement, a source claims, "As Mikaela said, Steven and Kate are nothing but supportive of her, as they are with all their children." Another source adds, "Outwardly, Steven and Kate - who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure - have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her."

However, the second source, who is described as a family friend, says that "obviously, though, they're embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world."

Noting that their worry has nothing to do with fear that Mikaela's career would ruin their "immaculate reputation," the source continues, "They're worried about how [Mikaela's revelation] looks for their other kids, who are trying to be supportive but who are also embarrassed. This certainly isn't how they were raised." While Steven and Kate let their kids, including Mikaela, choose their own paths and "only want the best for her," the can't help becoming "concerned that this path might not end up being the best."

As to why Mikaela has chosen this career, the source shares, "[Steven and Kate] are friends with many artistic people, and those people are complicated and some have complicated kids. Everybody gets it. Some kids, no matter what advantages - or even because of them - are just lost." The source adds, "Maybe Mikaela felt unworthy of her folks, of her name, that she could never live up to it. It's hard to be the product of parents who are so successful."

The family friend goes on saying that "everyone recognizes this had nothing to do with how Steven and Kate raised Mikaela" as the filmmaker is known as a person who is "kind beyond belief." The source also boasts about the "Lincoln" helmer's reputation among his peers, "He's never lost his patience on a film set. That's why he's so loved."

Mikaela shocked the world with her announcement on Instagram last week that she has started producing her own porn videos. The girl, who chose Sugar Star as her stage name, informed her followers, "I just launched my self produced adult entertainment career. Safe, sane, consensual is the goal y'all. My body, my life, my income, my choice. I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name."

Explaining her decision, she told The Sun that she "just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn't satisfying [her] soul." She added, "I feel like doing this kind of work, I'm able to 'satisfy' other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated."

Mikaela, who was adopted by Steven and Kate when she was a baby, revealed she broke the news to her parents via Facetime. According to her, they're "intrigued" but "not upset." Her 47-year-old fiance Chuck Pankow supported her decision as well.

Kirk Douglas Leaves Nothing to Son Michael as He Donates Most of His $61M Fortune

Tami Roman Alludes to Evelyn Lovada Being the Reason of Shaunie O'Neal Fall-Out
