 
 

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Lands Record Deal

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Lands Record Deal
Instagram
Music

Wolfgang Van Halen is gearing to launch his solo music career as he scores a major record deal after previously playing bass for his rocker father's band.

  • Feb 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Eddie Van Halen's musician son Wolfgang has landed a record deal to launch himself as a solo star.

Wolfgang has been playing bass with his rocker dad onstage as a member of his band Van Halen, but now the 28 year old, whose mother is actress Valerie Bertinelli, is preparing to step out on his own.

He has signed a deal with bosses at Explorer1 Music Group to release his debut solo album, which he is in the "final stages" of recording with the help of producer Michael 'Elvis' Baskette at Van Halen's 5150 Studios in California.

In a statement obtained by Billboard, Wolfgang declares, "It's been a long time coming and i can't wait for everyone to hear what i've been working on."

Explorer1's CEO, Paul Woolnough, adds, "While I knew it was going to be something special, when I was first invited to the studio, nothing prepared me for the quality, uniqueness and maturity of the songs that blasted out of the monitors."

"It's an absolute honor to be working with Wolfgang and his team and being part of the next chapter in the Van Halen family legacy."

No further details surrounding the project's release have been announced.

Wolfgang, who began playing the drums at the age of nine and the guitar at 12, first joined his dad onstage for Van Halen's Reunion tour of 2007 and 2008, and went on to feature on their albums "A Different Kind of Truth" and "Tokyo Dome Live in Concert".

He is also a former member of rockers Tremonti.

You can share this post!

Country Singer Lindsey Lagestee Died After Hit by Car on Her Way to Concert

Alexis Skyy Claims She 'Paved the Way for These B*tches,' Other Rapper Baby Mamas React

Related Posts
Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Lands Record Deal

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Lands Record Deal

David Lee Roth Injures Nose During Van Halen's Performance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

David Lee Roth Injures Nose During Van Halen's Performance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Van Halen Announces Dates for Massive 2015 North American Tour

Van Halen Announces Dates for Massive 2015 North American Tour

Most Read
Report: Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir Blindsided by Sudden Firing
Music

Report: Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir Blindsided by Sudden Firing

Snoop Dogg Convinces Lil' Kim Lovers & Friends Festival Is Not a Scam

Snoop Dogg Convinces Lil' Kim Lovers & Friends Festival Is Not a Scam

Travis Scott Honors Pop Smoke With Snippet of Unreleased Collaboration

Travis Scott Honors Pop Smoke With Snippet of Unreleased Collaboration

Ne-Yo Says He Doesn't 'Feel Bad' About Crystal Smith Divorce on 'Pinky Ring'

Ne-Yo Says He Doesn't 'Feel Bad' About Crystal Smith Divorce on 'Pinky Ring'

Lana Del Rey Calls Off European Tour Due to Vocal Issues

Lana Del Rey Calls Off European Tour Due to Vocal Issues

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi Team Up for Invictus Games Theme Song

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi Team Up for Invictus Games Theme Song

Dwyane Wade Gives Gabrielle Union Sweet Shoutout on First Rap Song 'Season Ticket Holder'

Dwyane Wade Gives Gabrielle Union Sweet Shoutout on First Rap Song 'Season Ticket Holder'

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Lands Record Deal

Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Lands Record Deal

Iggy Azalea Takes a Break From Music

Iggy Azalea Takes a Break From Music

Rascal Flatts Insist They Still Get Along Despite Decision to Retire

Rascal Flatts Insist They Still Get Along Despite Decision to Retire

Daddy Yankee Wins Big at 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro

Daddy Yankee Wins Big at 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro

Niall Horan Channels Ron Burgundy to Reveal 'Heartbreak Weather' Tracklist

Niall Horan Channels Ron Burgundy to Reveal 'Heartbreak Weather' Tracklist

Pearl Jam's Objections to Ticketing Reform Bill Get Rejected

Pearl Jam's Objections to Ticketing Reform Bill Get Rejected