Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Lands Record Deal

Wolfgang Van Halen is gearing to launch his solo music career as he scores a major record deal after previously playing bass for his rocker father's band.

Feb 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Eddie Van Halen's musician son Wolfgang has landed a record deal to launch himself as a solo star.

Wolfgang has been playing bass with his rocker dad onstage as a member of his band Van Halen, but now the 28 year old, whose mother is actress Valerie Bertinelli, is preparing to step out on his own.

He has signed a deal with bosses at Explorer1 Music Group to release his debut solo album, which he is in the "final stages" of recording with the help of producer Michael 'Elvis' Baskette at Van Halen's 5150 Studios in California.

In a statement obtained by Billboard, Wolfgang declares, "It's been a long time coming and i can't wait for everyone to hear what i've been working on."

Explorer1's CEO, Paul Woolnough, adds, "While I knew it was going to be something special, when I was first invited to the studio, nothing prepared me for the quality, uniqueness and maturity of the songs that blasted out of the monitors."

"It's an absolute honor to be working with Wolfgang and his team and being part of the next chapter in the Van Halen family legacy."

No further details surrounding the project's release have been announced.

Wolfgang, who began playing the drums at the age of nine and the guitar at 12, first joined his dad onstage for Van Halen's Reunion tour of 2007 and 2008, and went on to feature on their albums "A Different Kind of Truth" and "Tokyo Dome Live in Concert".

He is also a former member of rockers Tremonti.