Ne-Yo Says He Doesn't 'Feel Bad' About Crystal Smith Divorce on 'Pinky Ring'

Recalling the time when his estranged wife returned her wedding ring, the R'n'B singer rhymes on the O.T. Genasis collaboration, 'I turned it to a pinky ring.'

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo is opening up about his separation from wife Crystal Smith through his music. Linking up with O.T. Genasis, the R&B singer put out a single entitled "Pinky Ring" that finds him addressing the estranged couple's divorce.

Recalling the time when Smith first returned her wedding ring, Ne-Yo sings, "She gave back the wedding ring/ I turned it to a pinky ring." Despite that, the "Miss Independent" singer doesn't feel hurt at all as he continues rhyming to the beat, "I do not feel bad/ I gave her everything/ Now it's on to better things."

Elsewhere on the song, he sings, "I'm so sick of love songs, I just caught the flu/ Even when I don't do no wrong, she think I do/ So I'm about to turn this s**t back into the truth."

Prior to the release of the song, Ne-Yo made it clear that "Pinky Ring" is not a diss track against her ex-partner. "The song is about the way I chose to handle the situation, the way I chose to lift myself up and keep moving as we all must do," he said in an episode of "Private Talk with Alexis Texas" podcast series.

Ne-Yo confirmed his separation from Smith earlier this month only a few days before their four-year marriage anniversary. "I's slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce," he said. "She's got demons just like everybody else, just like me."

He added, "We realize that our demons don't mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it's gonna be just difficult for us to stay married. With that being said, that's that, that's the end of that chapter, not the end of the book. Like I said, that's the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We're going to be family forever."