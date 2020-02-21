 
 

Anthony Hopkins Set to Play Mike Tyson's Trainer in Biopic

WENN/Avalon/Patricia Schlein
Movie

The Odin of Marvel Cinematic Universe is signed on for true-story movie 'Cus and Mike' to play the legendary Cus D'Amato who helped shape Tyson into a boxing champion.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sir Anthony Hopkins is stepping into the boxing ring to portray Mike Tyson's famed trainer in a new biopic.

The "Silence of the Lambs" star has been cast as Cus D'Amato in "Cus and Mike", based on author Montieth Illingworth's book, "Mike Tyson: Money, Myth, and Betrayal".

The film will explore the relationship between the pair and how D'Amato, who died in 1985, served as a tough father figure for Tyson, shaping him into a boxing great who became the youngest heavyweight title winner in sporting history at the age of 20.

Filmmaker Nick Cassavetes adapted the story from an original screenplay by Desmond Nakano, and will also direct the project, reports Deadline.

"This is an absolute dream scenario for me," Cassavetes shared in a statement. "An opportunity to work with Sir Anthony in a movie about two of my all-time heroes, Cus D'Amato and Mike Tyson, the most ferocious (and my favorite) fighter who ever lived? In a story about father figures that disappear too soon? I'm in heaven... It should be one for the ages..."

The role of the troubled, young Tyson, who D'Amato discovered in New York at the age of 13 in the 1980s, has yet to be cast.

Hopkins is the latest actor to be attached to a project about D'Amato - in 2018, Bruce Willis signed on to play the trainer in a separate movie, which was pegged as the directorial debut for former "Homeland" star Rupert Friend.

Martin Scorsese had also previously been reported to be teaming up with Jamie Foxx to make a biopic about D'Amato, who was played onscreen by George C. Scott in 1995 TV movie "Tyson".

