 
 

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans
NBC
TV

The Bad Boy founder drops by 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to surprise a group of inspiring young cancer patients who make a viral video using his song 'Bad Boys for Life'.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has thrilled a group of cancer-stricken children by paying them a surprise visit with the help of pal Ellen DeGeneres.

The kids had previously attempted to catch the rap mogul's attention in December 2019, when they featured in a viral video showing off their moves to his 2001 hit "Bad Boys for Life", and inviting Diddy to join them for a dance.

The clip was filmed for a campaign by officials at Miami, Florida-based nonprofit Fighting All Monsters (FAM), which supports families of young cancer sufferers, and on Thursday, February 20, 2020, eight members of the group appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to discuss the post.

Explaining why they chose the tune for the promo, one of the kids, Will Walker, said, "In the song, it's 'survive what you been through,' and we're all battling cancer and we ain't going anywhere (sic)!"

The talk show host initially claimed Diddy was unable to join them on TV as he was currently on the road, and had instead sent in a video message just for them, which she aired for her guests.

However, DeGeneres later confessed she had got the dates wrong, and Diddy was actually backstage, prompting the children to scream in excitement as the hip-hop star made his big entrance and encouraged the kids to dance with him.

After DeGeneres thanked Diddy for taking part in the surprise, he said, "It's a pleasure."

He then turned his attention to his young fans and shared, "Thank you guys so much for reaching out to me."

"I was so touched that this song that has helped me get through a lot of trials and tribulations is fuelling you guys to know the power that you have in yourself to believe that we ain't going nowhere (sic)," he added, quoting lyrics from his own song.

Diddy has since posted a photo of himself with the kids on social media, captioning it, "Let's dance!!!!!!!!!"

You can share this post!

Azealia Banks Disses SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani Over Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Anthony Hopkins Set to Play Mike Tyson's Trainer in Biopic
Related Posts
P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

Ellen and Late Night Show Hosts Get Emotional Paying Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Ellen and Late Night Show Hosts Get Emotional Paying Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Jennifer Aniston Struggles Through Tear-Jerking Moment on Ellen DeGeneres' TV Special

Jennifer Aniston Struggles Through Tear-Jerking Moment on Ellen DeGeneres' TV Special

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Makes John Legend Scream Out of Fear on 'Ellen'

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Makes John Legend Scream Out of Fear on 'Ellen'

Brad Pitt Left Amused by Ellen DeGeneres' Revelation They Shared Ex-Girlfriend

Brad Pitt Left Amused by Ellen DeGeneres' Revelation They Shared Ex-Girlfriend

Most Read
'Power' Star Omari Hardwick snaps at Fans Clowning Him Over Character Ghost
TV

'Power' Star Omari Hardwick snaps at Fans Clowning Him Over Character Ghost

Cardi B's Best Friend Star Brim May Star on 'Love and Hip Hop' If She Snitches on Rapper

Cardi B's Best Friend Star Brim May Star on 'Love and Hip Hop' If She Snitches on Rapper

'RHOA': 'The Cookie Lady' Says She Doesn't 'Regret Anything Ever' Despite Receiving Backlash

'RHOA': 'The Cookie Lady' Says She Doesn't 'Regret Anything Ever' Despite Receiving Backlash

Rapper LightSkinKeisha and Kiyomi Leslie to Join 'LHH: Atlanta' Season 9 - Watch the Trailer

Rapper LightSkinKeisha and Kiyomi Leslie to Join 'LHH: Atlanta' Season 9 - Watch the Trailer

Diddy Signs Up Sons for the Revival of 'Making the Band'

Diddy Signs Up Sons for the Revival of 'Making the Band'

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Elephant Is Unmasked - Find Out His Identity

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Elephant Is Unmasked - Find Out His Identity

Taika Waititi Signs Up for Horror Comedy Series Starring Jude Law

Taika Waititi Signs Up for Horror Comedy Series Starring Jude Law

Lark Voorhies Felt Hurt by 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Snub

Lark Voorhies Felt Hurt by 'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Snub

NeNe Leakes Says 'RHOA' Co-Star Kenya Moore 'Has a Mental Issue'

NeNe Leakes Says 'RHOA' Co-Star Kenya Moore 'Has a Mental Issue'

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

Katy Perry Falls to the Ground Amid Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Audition

Katy Perry Falls to the Ground Amid Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Audition