50 Cent Sparks Debate With a Jab at Gender-Neutral Bathroom
People express concern about problems that may arise from the gender-neutral bathroom as the 'Power' star shares how he almost gets lost because everything 'is changing.'

  • Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent cannot seem to keep up with the whole LGBTQ movements. Amid the rising awareness about these social issues, the rapper/actor has lamented the confusion that he experienced stemming from a gender-neutral bathroom.

On Tuesday, February 18, the 44-year-old star posted on his Instagram page a picture of his head peeking out from a door with a sign of "gender-neutral" on it. He hinted in the caption that he almost got lost, writing, "what! i almost couldn't find a rest room s**t is changing. LOL."

While many of his followers saw his post only as a joke, some others got serious and expressed their concern about problems that may arise from the gender-neutral bathroom. "It's crazy out here wth is going on the world is ending This s**t crazy lol," one person, who agreed with 50 Cent, wrote.

Another complained, "This whole movement is just crazy." A third follower quipped, "It's a jungle out here lions identifying as bears, tigers identifying as panthers, elephants they wanna be camels and I identify as a 23 year old wealthy heiress."

Someone else remarked, "I don't like this calls for more harassment against females watch n****s start saying ooo I'm trans and not really trans there is no more privacy in this world I don't feel safe." Another added, "They might as well remove the signs an allow men in the bathroom with little girls! Who fukkn weirds a**."

Sharing the sentiment, another person wrote, "Everyone is all for this until a black man walks in while a white woman is in there. Y'all know how dangerous that is ? She screams rape then what ? Depending on what state you live in you might be locked up for a long time before being proven innocent. I have a daughter and the last thing I want is my daughter going to the bathroom and it being some perverted grown man in there also. Smh."

A few others, however, think that those who complained about the gender-neutral bathroom are homophobic. "Yo all these comments sounds like homophobic people. D**n what happened to human rights and for a human to feel comfortable in their own skin. I guess I can feel how ppl feeling if I was str8," one person wrote. "But image if someone makes you uncomfortable or threatening u for using a public bathroom bc you are a certain race? Oh wait they made laws and restrooms so all races can use it. Yall ppl need to grow the f**k up. Ppl different accept and dnt judge bc u different too."

Another argued that this kind of bathroom is just normal. "Man this looks like the restroom at my house. You can use it if you are a man or a woman or a boy or a girl or gay or black or white or in a wheelchair. There is only 1 toilet so only one can go in unless your baby boy or girl need to go, then you can go in with them. It looks from the inside...guess what...all of us have a restroom like this at home!! What's the damn problem?" the said user explained.

50 Cent's jab at gender-neutral bathroom came in light of Dwyane Wade's confirmation that his 12-year-old child, who has asked to be called Zaya, is transgender. The "Power" star, however, has not publicly commented on the former basketball star's transgender daughter.

