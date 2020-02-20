 
 

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Second Day of Deliberation Sees Jury Re-Hearing Mimi Haleyi Testimony

The disgraced producer is fighting five felony charges, including rape, criminal sexual assault and predatory sexual assault, stemming from alleged incidents in in New York in 2006 and 2013.

  • Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jurors weighing Harvey Weinstein's fate in his New York criminal trial requested to hear testimony from sex assault accuser Mimi Haleyi again as they began their second day of deliberations.

Former production assistant Haleyi had sobbed on the witness stand last month (January 2020) as she recalled an encounter with the fallen film mogul in his New York City home in 2006, when he allegedly lunged at her and pushed her into a bedroom, where he is accused of performing oral sex on her against her will.

Haleyi also claimed Weinstein forced himself on her again at a hotel two weeks later.

A transcript of her evidence, including her responses during direct examination and cross-examination, was read back to members of the 12-person panel on Wednesday, February 19, when they also revisited emails exchanged between Weinstein and Haleyi, who sent one message of thanks to the producer and signed off with "Lots of love" - something defence attorneys highlighted as an indication of the affectionate nature of their relationship.

Jurors also sought clarification regarding the charges involving Weinstein's alleged attacks on Haleyi.

The questions were submitted to Justice James Burke after the shamed movie mogul's attorneys tried and failed again to have one white female juror removed from the panel.

They argued that throughout the trial, the author, who had previously written a book about predatory older men, had been reading titles tangentially related to issues involved in the case, but their Wednesday morning appeal was dismissed by the judge, who insisted she had done nothing wrong.

Weinstein is fighting five felony charges including rape, criminal sexual assault, and predatory sexual assault regarding alleged incidents with Haleyi and former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in New York in 2006 and 2013, respectively.

He maintains all sexual activity was consensual, and faces life behind bars if convicted of the counts.

