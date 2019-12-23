 
 

Dakota Fanning Makes Public a Nude Picture of Herself Applying Make Up

WENN/Sheri Determan
Capturing the 'I Am Sam' actress sitting in a sink, the saucy photo is reported to have been taken by her sister Elle Fanning, and draws a laugh from fellow actress Thandie Newton.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Dakota Fanning has given fans a saucy treat for Christmas, thanks to her sister Elle Fanning.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star has posted a snap of herself, wearing nothing but a G-string, sitting in a sink, applying makeup while looking in a mirror, on Instagram. She attached a peach emoji to the snap to cover up her exposed butt.

"Too far from the mirror? Get in the sink," Dakota captioned the shot, prompting fellow actress Thandie Newton to joke, "Ha ha thats where i always do my make up (sic)."

The Fannings are just about to team up for their first film together - they'll appear as sisters in an adaptation of the bestseller "The Nightingale", directed by "Inglourious Basterds" star Melanie Laurent.

The production will mark the first time the Fanning sisters have shared screen time, although Elle portrayed a younger version of Dakota's character in 2001 drama "I Am Sam".

" 'The Nightingale' will be the first time we act onscreen together," the actresses recently said in a joint statement. "We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera."

"For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another and then this gem appeared. As sisters, to share our artistry with each other while bringing such a powerful sister story to life is a dream come true. We are so lucky to have our fearless director, Melanie Laurent, to guide us along on the journey. Let's do this, sister!!"

Inspired by historical events, the story follows two French sisters on the eve of World War II.

