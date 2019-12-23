 
 

Parents of Madonna's Dancer Boyfriend Spill on Seriousness of Their Relationship

Opening up about Ahlamalik's romance with the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker, Laurie and Drue Williams claim that she has assured them that she 'was going to take care of him.'

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Madonna is already planning a future with her new 25-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, according to his parents.

Laurie and Drue Williams opened up about their son's relationship with the pop superstar in an interview with Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, and insisted the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker, 61, is serious about her relationship with the dancer.

"Madonna went on and on about how much she cares about our son. She said he's intelligent and very talented," Drue said. "She told us she is so much in love with him and that we didn't have anything to worry about as she was going to take care of him."

The dancer's dad also insisted that, although Madonna is actually two years older than him, he isn't concerned about the age gap.

He added: "I think they have been dating for a year and got serious at the start of this latest tour, the 'Madame X' tour."

Ahlamalik apparently introduced his girlfriend to his parents in September, and they revealed he had already met the "Ray of Light" star's six children on several occasions.

Last weekend (December 14-15), the couple was spotted relaxing on vacation in Miami, Florida, as the singer took a break from her global "Madame X" tour, which hits Europe next month (January 2020).

