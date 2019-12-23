Idris Elba Hopes He Can Perform Live With Taylor Swift

WENN/Instar Music

Speaking about his 'Cats' co-star in a new interview, the 'Luther' actor describes her as 'an incredibly hard-working person' who 'isn't resting on her achievements.'

AceShowbiz - Idris Elba has a new bucket list item - he is eager to join Taylor Swift onstage.

The "Luther" actor, who is also a DJ, and Swift teamed up for director Tom Hooper's film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical "Cats", and now the Brit wants to take their new working friendship to the pop concert stage, because he believes performing live with the "Shake It Off" hitmaker would be an incredible experience.

"I've known Taylor a few years," he tells Britain's The Sun on Sunday. "People see the album sales, the awards. What they don't see is the hard work. She is an incredibly hard-working person, she isn't resting on her achievements. To perform live with her would be fun and hopefully we can make that happen."

Elba previously opened up about wanting to work with Swift, insisting he wants to collaborate with her on a song.

"This year's been amazing because I get to play and make music a lot more and I'm hoping maybe Taylor and I... I might get Taylor and I to do a song that would be great," he said in January.