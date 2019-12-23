 
 

Idris Elba Hopes He Can Perform Live With Taylor Swift

Idris Elba Hopes He Can Perform Live With Taylor Swift
WENN/Instar
Music

Speaking about his 'Cats' co-star in a new interview, the 'Luther' actor describes her as 'an incredibly hard-working person' who 'isn't resting on her achievements.'

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Idris Elba has a new bucket list item - he is eager to join Taylor Swift onstage.

The "Luther" actor, who is also a DJ, and Swift teamed up for director Tom Hooper's film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical "Cats", and now the Brit wants to take their new working friendship to the pop concert stage, because he believes performing live with the "Shake It Off" hitmaker would be an incredible experience.

"I've known Taylor a few years," he tells Britain's The Sun on Sunday. "People see the album sales, the awards. What they don't see is the hard work. She is an incredibly hard-working person, she isn't resting on her achievements. To perform live with her would be fun and hopefully we can make that happen."

Elba previously opened up about wanting to work with Swift, insisting he wants to collaborate with her on a song.

"This year's been amazing because I get to play and make music a lot more and I'm hoping maybe Taylor and I... I might get Taylor and I to do a song that would be great," he said in January.

You can share this post!

Lori Harvey and Future Reportedly Split After Moving In Together

Fashion Designer Emanuel Ungaro Died at 86
Related Posts
Idris Elba Hopes He Can Perform Live With Taylor Swift

Idris Elba Hopes He Can Perform Live With Taylor Swift

Idris Elba Calls Sierra Leone's Honorary Citizenship Award the 'Biggest Honor He Could Get'

Idris Elba Calls Sierra Leone's Honorary Citizenship Award the 'Biggest Honor He Could Get'

Video of Idris Elba Choking on Spicy Chicken Wings Sparks New Internet Memes

Video of Idris Elba Choking on Spicy Chicken Wings Sparks New Internet Memes

Is Idris Elba's Wife Pregnant? See Her Alleged Tiny Baby Bump

Is Idris Elba's Wife Pregnant? See Her Alleged Tiny Baby Bump

Idris Elba Opens Up About 'Beautiful' Wedding to Sabrina Dhowre

Idris Elba Opens Up About 'Beautiful' Wedding to Sabrina Dhowre

Most Read
Meek Mill Threatens to Expose Record Labels for Signing New Artists to 'Slave Deals'
Music

Meek Mill Threatens to Expose Record Labels for Signing New Artists to 'Slave Deals'

Tory Lanez Fears for His Safety After Threatening to Expose Interscope Records, Fans Think He Lies

Tory Lanez Fears for His Safety After Threatening to Expose Interscope Records, Fans Think He Lies

Charlie Puth Makes People Baffled by Saying Future Is Father of Modern Music

Charlie Puth Makes People Baffled by Saying Future Is Father of Modern Music

Rod Stewart Keeps Pictures of His Late Bandmates at Every Concert

Rod Stewart Keeps Pictures of His Late Bandmates at Every Concert

Keyshia Cole on O.T. Genasis' Cover of 'Love': I Want 'My Classics to Be Left Alone'

Keyshia Cole on O.T. Genasis' Cover of 'Love': I Want 'My Classics to Be Left Alone'

Video: Harry Styles Joins Stormzy in Chanting Anti-Government Song at Secret London Gig

Video: Harry Styles Joins Stormzy in Chanting Anti-Government Song at Secret London Gig

Joe Alwyn Responds to Taylor Swift's Love Songs

Joe Alwyn Responds to Taylor Swift's Love Songs

Travis Scott and Frank Ocean Added to Coachella 2020 Lineup

Travis Scott and Frank Ocean Added to Coachella 2020 Lineup

Lana Del Rey Preparing for New 'Freestyle Poetry' Album

Lana Del Rey Preparing for New 'Freestyle Poetry' Album

Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Show Since Heart Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Announces First Show Since Heart Surgery

Chance The Rapper and Common Tapped to Headline NBA All-Star Game in Chicago

Chance The Rapper and Common Tapped to Headline NBA All-Star Game in Chicago

Romeo Santos Wins in 'Eres Mia' Legal Battle

Romeo Santos Wins in 'Eres Mia' Legal Battle

Liam Gallagher: Oasis Didn't Make Really Great Records

Liam Gallagher: Oasis Didn't Make Really Great Records