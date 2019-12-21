 
 

SAG-AFTRA Expanding 'AGT' Investigation Following Orlando Jones' Firing From 'American Gods'

SAG-AFTRA Expanding 'AGT' Investigation Following Orlando Jones' Firing From 'American Gods'
Starz
TV

Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists launches an investigation into Freemantle Media which produces both 'American's Got Talent' and 'American Gods'.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - SAG-AFTRA chiefs are to expand their investigation into Gabrielle Union's departure from "America's Got Talent" to look into Orlando Jones' firing from "American Gods".

Officials from the entertainers' union took up the case earlier this month after Union went public with complaints of racial and gender discrimination following her exit from the NBC talent show after just one season as a judge.

After meeting with Union and assessing Jones' claims his firing from "American Gods" was racially motivated, they have widened their investigation into Fremantle Media, the firm that produces both series.

"After initial meetings with Gabrielle Union and her representatives about her experiences on America's Got Talent, and after learning more about Orlando Jones's experience on American Gods, SAG-AFTRA is expanding its investigation of Fremantle Media," SAG-AFTRA bosses said in a statement to Variety on Friday, December 20.

"Our enforcement actions are handled confidentially to protect the members involved, and we typically do not publicise these matters unless the affected members request that we do so. We have nothing further to report at this time."

Union was let go from the NBC series in November amid reports she had witnessed workplace toxicity, allegations she later confirmed, and accused producers of failing to act on complaints about racially insensitive jokes and comments made behind the scenes.

Earlier this month, Jones blamed the Starz drama's showrunner Charles "Chic" Eglee for his firing in a video on Twitter. He claimed that they had clashed over his character Mr. Nancy's "angry gets s**t done" persona as Eglee apparently thought it was the "wrong message for black America."

Fremantle chiefs denied his allegations, claiming that his contract was not renewed as Mr. Nancy is not featured in the portion of Neil Gaiman's book they are adapting for season three of the hit fantasy show.

You can share this post!

Martin Scorsese May Retire After 'The Irishman'

Julie Lake Welcome Her First Child Baby Miles
Related Posts
SAG-AFTRA Expanding 'AGT' Investigation Following Orlando Jones' Firing From 'American Gods'

SAG-AFTRA Expanding 'AGT' Investigation Following Orlando Jones' Firing From 'American Gods'

Sofia Vergara in Talks to Replace Gabrielle Union on 'AGT'

Sofia Vergara in Talks to Replace Gabrielle Union on 'AGT'

Gabrielle Union 'Unapologetic' About Her 'AGT' Appearance Despite Branded 'Too Black'

Gabrielle Union 'Unapologetic' About Her 'AGT' Appearance Despite Branded 'Too Black'

Simon Cowell Hires Hollywood Litigator Amid 'America's Got Talent' Investigation

Simon Cowell Hires Hollywood Litigator Amid 'America's Got Talent' Investigation

NBC Opens Investigation Into Gabrielle Union's 'AGT' Firing Drama Following 5-Hour Meeting

NBC Opens Investigation Into Gabrielle Union's 'AGT' Firing Drama Following 5-Hour Meeting

Most Read
Kim Kardashian Addresses 'KUWTK' Feud With Kourtney: We Are In a Good Place
TV

Kim Kardashian Addresses 'KUWTK' Feud With Kourtney: We Are In a Good Place

Michael Jackson's Estate Reaches Settlement With Disney Over Copyright Lawsuit

Michael Jackson's Estate Reaches Settlement With Disney Over Copyright Lawsuit

Kevin Hart Reveals Plan to Have Fourth Child

Kevin Hart Reveals Plan to Have Fourth Child

'RHOC' Reunion Part 1: Vicki Gunvalson Lashes Out at Andy Cohen and Production

'RHOC' Reunion Part 1: Vicki Gunvalson Lashes Out at Andy Cohen and Production

'The Masked Singer': The Fox Is Season 2 Winner - Find Out His Identity!

'The Masked Singer': The Fox Is Season 2 Winner - Find Out His Identity!

'90 Day Fiance' Teases Same-Sex Couple in First-Look Video for Season 4

'90 Day Fiance' Teases Same-Sex Couple in First-Look Video for Season 4

'The Voice' Finale Part 2 Recap: Season 17 Crowns Its Winner

'The Voice' Finale Part 2 Recap: Season 17 Crowns Its Winner

Jussie Smollett in Talks to Return for 'Empire'

Jussie Smollett in Talks to Return for 'Empire'

'Survivor: Island of the Idols' Finale Recap: And the Winner Is...

'Survivor: Island of the Idols' Finale Recap: And the Winner Is...

Report: Ruth Wilson Exited 'The Affair' Due to 'Hostile Work Environment' and 'Nudity' Issues

Report: Ruth Wilson Exited 'The Affair' Due to 'Hostile Work Environment' and 'Nudity' Issues

50 Cent Teams Up With Quibi to Bring Out Animated Superhero Series

50 Cent Teams Up With Quibi to Bring Out Animated Superhero Series

Sofia Vergara in Talks to Replace Gabrielle Union on 'AGT'

Sofia Vergara in Talks to Replace Gabrielle Union on 'AGT'

Watch: John Amos Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Good Times' Live Special

Watch: John Amos Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Good Times' Live Special