Charlie Puth Makes People Baffled by Saying Future Is Father of Modern Music

WENN/Instar/Ivan Nikolov Music

Taking to his Twitter account, the 'We Don't Talk Anymore' singer says of the Atlanta rapper, 'music wouldn't sound like it sounds right now without Future.'

Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Charlie Puth has just made a statement that leaves many people baffled. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, December 19, the "See You Again" singer claimed that Future is the father of modern music, and a lot of people couldn't help but disagree with his opinion.

Praising the Atlanta rapper, he said on the micro-blogging site, "Music wouldn't sound like it sounds right now without Future." His post soon garnered response from music lovers, with many expressing their confusion as to why the singer thinks that Future has that much of an impact within the industry today.

Some thought that Charlie might be joking, while one said that the "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer was probably "heavy on drugs" when he made the post. Another disagreed, "Young Thug influenced more than future don't @ me." Someone else pointed out, "False!!! T-Pain is responsible for that! And [Lil Wayne]!"

Referring to Future's history with women, one person quipped, "He is the father alright...the father to 20 Kids lol." Another commented, "I have an aunt whos on crack and she said the same thing." One other argued, "You mean sound like you syrupped and pilled out that ish ain't music." Someone else said, "T pain and lil wayne changed music for the better, future just added his twist on it with all the perc and lean use making this generation dope heads."

Future himself has yet to respond to Charlie's claim. He recently released a new song entitled "What It Do" along with its accompanying music video. The song is set to be included on his upcoming project called "1800 Seconds Vol. 2: Curated by Future", an album that he executive produces. The album will feature eight up-and-coming artists that he mentors, but there is no guarantee that he will sign them.