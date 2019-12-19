 
 

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan

Rather than genuinely wishing the 'Bad Guy' songstress a happy birthday, the said fan sends her a message on Twitter that read, 'You're 18 now do you be squirting?'

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Just because Billie Eilish has reached legal age, it doesn't mean people can now send her NSFW message on social media. The Grammy nominee, who turned 18 on Wednesday, December 18, received a lot of loves from her fans and closed ones on her special day, though one message successfully made her facepalm.

Among the loving messages she received, one fan sent her a tweet that read, "You're 18 now do you be squirting?" Billie didn't directly respond to the said person, simply saying, "Omg," when one friend let her know about the message. Sharing a screenshot of their conversation on Instagram Stories, Billie simply left a couple of skull emojis and several facepalmed emojis.

Billie Eilish shared a screenshot of the fan's message.

Many people have also since attacked the individual for sending her that message. "People are f***ing foul, someone really tweeted at Billie Eilish saying 'you're 18 now, do you be squirting?' Get a f***ing life you sick f***ks y'all wonder why she dresses in baggy clothes lmao," one wrote. "Billie Eilish only been 18 for half a day and n****s asking if she squirt you n****s need Jesus," someone else said, as another simply commented, "Y'all annoying af."

Despite the backlash, the fan who posted the message apparently had no regret doing so. "Billie posted my tweet on her instagram story so that mean she really do be squirting fr," so the person wrote on Twitter.

The NSFW message aside, Billie seemed to have fun on her birthday. Earlier in the day, she posted on Instagram video montage that included footage from when she was just a little baby. In one scene, she was seen putting her face up-close to the camera and saying, "Hi, my name is Billie and I'm going to play a song that I made up with this guitar." Her brother Finneas, meanwhile, made several cameos throughout the montage.

