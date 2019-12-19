 
 

'Survivor: Island of the Idols' Finale Recap: And the Winner Is...

'Survivor: Island of the Idols' Finale Recap: And the Winner Is...
CBS
TV

The finale of season 39 of the CBS long-running TV show opens with the five finalists heading to the Island of the Idols, where they were greeted by Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - "Survivor: Island of the Idols" is coming to an end. The 39th season of CBS's long-running show aired its finale on Wednesday, December 18. The episode featured five remaining contestants Dean Kowalski, Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Tommy Sheehan and Noura Salman vying for the coveted $1M prize after Dan Spilo was removed from the game for his inapproriate behavior.

The finale opened with them heading to the Island of the Idols, where they were greeted by Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine. The two gave the finalists their massive shelter for the final three days in addition to special edition buffs and a feast of food.

Tommy speculated that the upcoming challenge might have related to the buff as he noticed a machete drawn on the fabric. He also saw a mysteriously-placed machete at camp, which is atop a coconut that was colored pink inside, before discovering the next clue in the form of the letter H. He asked Dean to help him solve the clues but he rejected, only to try to do it on his own. He succeed and earned a hidden immunity idol for it.

At the immunity/reward challenge, the players were asked to create a rope ladder, climb it, unlock a bag of balls, then maneuver the balls through a maze. Dean came out as the winner and unexpectedly picked Noura to enjoy the food reward with him despite their initial beef. She then promised to bring Dean with her to the final three if she won the next immunity challenge. Additionally, they planned to vote Janet out.

Meanwhile, Janet wanted to vote Lauren out. She told Tommy her plan, but since Lauren was also Tommy's ally, he filled her in on Janet's plan. Tommy and Lauren tried to convince Dean to use his idol nullifier so Janet's idol couldn't be used. That was a hard decision to make because to Dean, both Lauren and Janet were threats. However, hew decided to do what Tommy and Lauren asked him to and with four votes against her, Janet was eliminated.

Noura won at the next challenge, which saw the players holding up a platform and building the phrase 'Island of the Idols' out of letter blocks on top of it. She picked Tommy to join her in the final three, with Dean and Lauren had to compete in making fire to get the final spot. Dean eventually won.

At the final tribal council, Noura explained her ability to get super close to some contestants throughout the game. Tommy hoped to impress the jury by pointing out how he stayed neutral in the game. Meanwhile, Dean said his best quality was to always be honest. After a heated debate between Tommy and Dean, it was time to vote. Host Jeff Probst later announced that the winner of this season was Tommy!

You can share this post!

50 Cent Teams Up With Quibi to Bring Out Animated Superhero Series

Billie Eilish Disgusted by 'Squirting' Birthday Message From Fan
Related Posts
'Survivor: Island of the Idols' Finale Recap: And the Winner Is...

'Survivor: Island of the Idols' Finale Recap: And the Winner Is...

'Survivor' Ejects a Player From the Game Due to Unacceptable Behavior

'Survivor' Ejects a Player From the Game Due to Unacceptable Behavior

Jeff Probst Teases Change on 'Survivor' Following Sexual Harassment Scandal

Jeff Probst Teases Change on 'Survivor' Following Sexual Harassment Scandal

'Survivor: Edge of Extinction' Finale Recap: Find Out the Unexpected Winner of the Season

'Survivor: Edge of Extinction' Finale Recap: Find Out the Unexpected Winner of the Season

'Survivor: Edge of Extinction' Recap: One Contestant Seemingly Considers Quitting

'Survivor: Edge of Extinction' Recap: One Contestant Seemingly Considers Quitting

Most Read
Tori Spelling Afraid She Will Get 'Eaten Alive' If She Joins 'RHOBH'
TV

Tori Spelling Afraid She Will Get 'Eaten Alive' If She Joins 'RHOBH'

Kim Kardashian Addresses 'KUWTK' Feud With Kourtney: We Are In a Good Place

Kim Kardashian Addresses 'KUWTK' Feud With Kourtney: We Are In a Good Place

'The Voice' Finale Part 1 Recap: The Top 4 Wow With Flawless Final Performances

'The Voice' Finale Part 1 Recap: The Top 4 Wow With Flawless Final Performances

'The View': Meghan McCain Hits Back at Whoopi Goldberg After Being Told to 'Stop Talking'

'The View': Meghan McCain Hits Back at Whoopi Goldberg After Being Told to 'Stop Talking'

Tom Hanks' 'Turner and Hooch' to Get TV Series Treatment?

Tom Hanks' 'Turner and Hooch' to Get TV Series Treatment?

'90 Day Fiance' Teases Same-Sex Couple in First-Look Video for Season 4

'90 Day Fiance' Teases Same-Sex Couple in First-Look Video for Season 4

Mousa Kraish Confirms Departure From 'American Gods' Amid Orlando Jones Controversy

Mousa Kraish Confirms Departure From 'American Gods' Amid Orlando Jones Controversy

'The Voice' Finale Part 2 Recap: Season 17 Crowns Its Winner

'The Voice' Finale Part 2 Recap: Season 17 Crowns Its Winner

Jussie Smollett in Talks to Return for 'Empire'

Jussie Smollett in Talks to Return for 'Empire'

'Survivor: Island of the Idols' Finale Recap: And the Winner Is...

'Survivor: Island of the Idols' Finale Recap: And the Winner Is...

'RHOC' Reunion Part 1: Vicki Gunvalson Lashes Out at Andy Cohen and Production

'RHOC' Reunion Part 1: Vicki Gunvalson Lashes Out at Andy Cohen and Production

'The Masked Singer': The Fox Is Season 2 Winner - Find Out His Identity!

'The Masked Singer': The Fox Is Season 2 Winner - Find Out His Identity!

Report: Ruth Wilson Exited 'The Affair' Due to 'Hostile Work Environment' and 'Nudity' Issues

Report: Ruth Wilson Exited 'The Affair' Due to 'Hostile Work Environment' and 'Nudity' Issues