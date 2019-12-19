'Survivor: Island of the Idols' Finale Recap: And the Winner Is...

CBS TV

The finale of season 39 of the CBS long-running TV show opens with the five finalists heading to the Island of the Idols, where they were greeted by Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine.

Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - "Survivor: Island of the Idols" is coming to an end. The 39th season of CBS's long-running show aired its finale on Wednesday, December 18. The episode featured five remaining contestants Dean Kowalski, Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Tommy Sheehan and Noura Salman vying for the coveted $1M prize after Dan Spilo was removed from the game for his inapproriate behavior.

The finale opened with them heading to the Island of the Idols, where they were greeted by Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine. The two gave the finalists their massive shelter for the final three days in addition to special edition buffs and a feast of food.

Tommy speculated that the upcoming challenge might have related to the buff as he noticed a machete drawn on the fabric. He also saw a mysteriously-placed machete at camp, which is atop a coconut that was colored pink inside, before discovering the next clue in the form of the letter H. He asked Dean to help him solve the clues but he rejected, only to try to do it on his own. He succeed and earned a hidden immunity idol for it.

At the immunity/reward challenge, the players were asked to create a rope ladder, climb it, unlock a bag of balls, then maneuver the balls through a maze. Dean came out as the winner and unexpectedly picked Noura to enjoy the food reward with him despite their initial beef. She then promised to bring Dean with her to the final three if she won the next immunity challenge. Additionally, they planned to vote Janet out.

Meanwhile, Janet wanted to vote Lauren out. She told Tommy her plan, but since Lauren was also Tommy's ally, he filled her in on Janet's plan. Tommy and Lauren tried to convince Dean to use his idol nullifier so Janet's idol couldn't be used. That was a hard decision to make because to Dean, both Lauren and Janet were threats. However, hew decided to do what Tommy and Lauren asked him to and with four votes against her, Janet was eliminated.

Noura won at the next challenge, which saw the players holding up a platform and building the phrase 'Island of the Idols' out of letter blocks on top of it. She picked Tommy to join her in the final three, with Dean and Lauren had to compete in making fire to get the final spot. Dean eventually won.

At the final tribal council, Noura explained her ability to get super close to some contestants throughout the game. Tommy hoped to impress the jury by pointing out how he stayed neutral in the game. Meanwhile, Dean said his best quality was to always be honest. After a heated debate between Tommy and Dean, it was time to vote. Host Jeff Probst later announced that the winner of this season was Tommy!