 
 

'LHH' Star Says Future's Baby Mama Slept With Tory Lanez Before She Got Pregnant

WENN/Instagram/Derrick Salters
Celebrity

'Love and Hip Hop: Miami' star Miami Tip claims Eliza tried to get pregnant on purpose while she was sleeping with two rappers and wanted to use the baby as a meal ticket.

  • Dec 18, 2019

AceShowbiz - "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" member Miami Tip snitched on one of Future's baby mamas Eliza Reign. Eliza previously admitted that she didn't know who her baby daddy was, and now Miami revealed it's because she hooked up with another rapper while she was sleeping with Future.

"She tells him, because she don't know who the baby daddy is, she tells him she wants to find out if the baby's a girl or boy, she ends up someway somehow doing a blood test and being able to prove before the baby's born that it is actually Future's and not the other guy," Miami opened up.

She said Eliza and Future were not in an exclusive relationship, "[Eliza] and Future weren't in a relationship, he just called her when he was in town to smash." She also claimed Eliza got pregnant on purpose, "When Future and her started having sex without a condom, [Eliza] took fertility pills."

According to the VH1 reality television star, Eliza wanted to trap Future and use the baby as a meal ticket. "This is just a check baby. She looked into it, and none of Future's other baby mothers have him own child support, so she was going to be the first, and she expected to get a bag over it," she said.

Miami called Eliza a deadbeat mother, "When you don't put your kid first emotionally, financially, physically, mentally, you are a deadbeat. I don't see how you are a mother and you already know that this man allegedly don't take care the rest of his kids, now you want to add one just because you want to gain it."

While Miami didn't mention who the other rapper was, it's been reported that if the baby was not Future's, it could be Tory Lanez's. Now it seems the Canadian rapper dodged the bullet.

The drama continues as Eliza teams up with another Future baby mama Cindy Renae. The women took their children for DNA test to see if they were related, and they were. "I can confirm whoever it is also got @xocindyrenae pregnant too! Issa small world," Eliza wrote on Instagram.

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Hope Solo Pregnant With Twins a Year After Miscarriage That Almost Took Her Life
